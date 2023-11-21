Philly radio host rebels by playing Taylor Swift songs before Eagles’ game with Chiefs

A Philadelphia radio host ended her station’s boycott of Taylor Swift with an iconic speech full of song titles by the pop superstar.

Q102 previously said it would not play any Swift songs until after the Monday Night Football clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift grew up an Eagles fan, but her romantic involvement with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led to a ban of her music on the Top 40 radio station.

It’s officially the start of Punt Taylor Weekend….Taylor we love you… we hope you understand.



No T-Swift music until after MNF



Go Birds Jason > Travis pic.twitter.com/9N5un53WBO — Q102 Philly (@Q102Philly) November 17, 2023

That is until Monday afternoon, when Q102 host Rachel Marie said in a TikTok post, “I AM REBELLING.”

She was shown in the video barricading the studio’s door before going live on air with nothing but Swift songs for the next hour.

“I know ‘All Too Well’ that we believe in ‘Karma’ here in the city of Brotherly Love,” she said, riffing off Swift song titles. “And we don’t want any ‘Bad Blood.’”

Rachel Marie also packed in references to “End Game,” “Cardigan,” “Anti-Hero” and “Love Story” before playing “Style” for her listeners.

We back #Swifties ️ @RACH_ontheradio is calling an audible to play nothing but Taylor until kick off tonight! We’re not gonna jinx The Birds! pic.twitter.com/qMjAqcTI58 — Q102 Philly (@Q102Philly) November 20, 2023

She also gave a score prediction — a 22-17 Eagles victory. Her guess was likely a reference to the Swift song “22,” but she wasn’t far off, as the Eagles won 21-17.

Bex and Buster, other hosts at the station, said before the boycott that Q102 loves Swift and her pairing with Kelce, but the city needed to focus before the Super Bowl rematch.

“There’s only one Swift-Kelce duo we care about here in the city of Brotherly Love, and they play for the birds,” the hosts said, alluding to Swift’s brother Jason Kelce and Eagles running back D’Andre Swift.