Philly cheesesteaks get a TikTok makeover

Packed with thinly sliced beefsteak and cheese, Philly cheesesteaks are a popular dish both in Philadelphia and around the world for good reason! If you love Philly cheesesteaks, there’s no need to limit yourself to just the classic sandwich. Instead, head over to TikTok, where you’ll find a wide array of creative takes on the Philly cheesesteak. Here are five of the most innovative Philly cheesesteak recipes on TikTok.

These Philly cheesesteak egg rolls pack tons of delicious Philly cheesesteak flavor in a tiny package, and they make a perfect appetizer or snack. To make them, cook shredded ribeye steak in a pan with some onions, salt and pepper. Then grab a pre-made egg roll wrap, add one slice of provolone cheese and your filling. Roll up the egg rolls, and either air fry or deep fry them.

These delicious Philly cheesesteak nachos use bell peppers instead of tortilla chips! To make them, slice up some bell peppers and place them on a sheet pan. Then cook thinly sliced roast beef in a skillet with some onions, garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Add the beef to the bell peppers, top with provolone cheese, and bake until the cheese melts.

This vegan Philly cheesesteak proves you don’t need meat to make a delicious Philly cheesesteak! Start by thinly slicing two portobello mushrooms and marinating them in balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, dijon mustard, salt, steak spice, garlic powder and dried parsley. Then make vegan cheese sauce by cooking butter, gluten-free flour, oat milk and vegan shredded cheese. Sauté green peppers in a pan. Then remove and sauté the mushrooms. Place all of the components on a bun, bake for five minutes, and enjoy!

This Philly cheesesteak casserole makes for a hearty dinner that’s easy to bake in bulk. Start by cooking sliced beef in a skillet and setting it aside once it cooks through. Then, in the same pan, sauté onions, sliced bell peppers and sliced mushrooms, adding in cream cheese, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce and the sliced beef once the veggies are cooked through. Once the cream cheese melts, pour the mixture into a baking pan, top with shredded cheese, and bake!

This creative Philly cheesesteak recipe calls for salmon instead of steak. Start by seasoning a salmon steak with Cajun seasoning, garlic powder and Old Bay seasoning. Cook the salmon on a grill, topping with cheese, grilled onions and peppers when the salmon is nearly cooked through. Place the salmon and veggie mixture on a buttered roll, and dig in!

