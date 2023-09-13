Phillips Harbour man sentenced to probation

ANTIGONISH — In July, Tanner Welsh of Phillips Harbour, Guysborough County, pleaded guilty to two charges of mischief, one charge of breach of recognizance and one charge of assault.

On Sept. 6, Welsh received a conditional discharge, with 12 months’ probation at a sentencing hearing in Antigonish Provincial Court.

The charges stemmed from incidents in Antigonish and Phillips Harbour on Sept. 4 and 5, 2022.

Conditions of Welsh’s probation include orders not to contact or communicate with the three victims involved in the incidents, nor can he go to or enter the residential property of those individuals without their express consent for 12 months. Nor can he go to or enter the premises of the three individuals’ employment for 12 months.

