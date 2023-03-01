Phillips Edison & Company to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

CINCINNATI, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a roundtable presentation at Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the Company’s live presentation, use the webcast registration link below.



Roundtable Presentation at Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Time: 10:35 a.m. - 11:10 a.m. ET

Speakers: Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Webcast: Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference Presentation

A replay of the webcast will be posted to the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2022, PECO managed 291 shopping centers, including 271 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.1 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

