This Phillips 66 Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Looking at Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Phillips 66 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Gregory Hayes for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$97.75 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$125. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Phillips 66 insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$127m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Phillips 66 Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Phillips 66 insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Phillips 66 (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

