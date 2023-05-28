Phillip Schofield’s young This Morning lover ‘was just 15 when they first met’

ITV presenter Phillip Schofield (Getty Images)

A young male colleague who had an affair with Phillip Schofield was only 15-years-old when they first met, according to reports.

Schofield, 61, quit ITV on Friday after confessing he had a relationship with a much younger man who worked with him on This Morning.

The Mail on Sunday reports that the veteran TV presenter met the boy while giving a talk at a theatre school.

The schoolboy asked him for a job and Schofield reportedly arranged an interview for him. He later took on a role as an ITV production assistant when he turned 18.

The affair is believed to have began after the boy started working at ITV.

The Standard has contacted a representative for Schofield and ITV for comment.

It comes after Holly Willoughby launched a blistering attack on her former co-host Schofield on Saturday night – insisting he had lied to her and “hurt” her.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Willoughby, 42, said she had asked Schofield directly if the rumours of an affair were true and he had denied it.

She said in a statement: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Reports claimed This Morning could be axed in wake of the controversy, but bosses moved to quash the rumours on Sunday morning.

An ITV spokesperson said: “As we said on the record yesterday, This Morning is not under review and there’s no plans for the show to be axed.

“This Morning will return as normal tomorrow.”

Schofield stepped down from the show last weekend. On Friday he finally confessed he had helped a young man to get a job on the show and then had a relationship with him while still married to wife Stephanie Lowe.

He said the “relationship was unwise but not illegal” but that he had misled his lawyers and a newspaper, and “lied” to his employers, colleagues, friends, agents, the public and his family.

He resigned from ITV and was immediately dropped by his agents YMU.