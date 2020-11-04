Phillip Schofield Loses His Cool With Trump Supporter In Tense This Morning Interview

Phillip Schofield seriously lost his cool with a Donald Trump supporter during Wednesday’s edition of This Morning, as the show covered the latest developments in the US election.

The ITV presenter clashed with Toni Holt Kramer, the leader of Trump fan club The Trumpettes, even threatening to end the interview after she kept dodging questions and talking over him.

During the interview, Phillip and co-presenter Holly Willoughby asked for Toni’s thoughts on Trump falsely claiming victory in the election, after the US president said he would be going to the Supreme Court to get voting to stop.

However, Toni went off on a tangent, naming a number of other US politicians she knows.

“Yeah yeah yeah, it doesn’t matter who you know,” Phillip snapped. “Let’s talk about Donald Trump, that’s why you’re here. We have limited time, I don’t want to get into all of this.”

Phillip Schofield clashed with a Trump supporter on This Morning (Photo: ITV) More

As Toni attempted to hit back, Phillip shouted: “No, no, no, you have to listen, otherwise we’ll just stop.”

He continued: “I want to talk to you about what the president said today.”

As Toni interrupted again, Phillip angrily said: “Do you not listen to anything? You have to stop, stop! Let me ask you a question.”

READ MORE:

Donald Trump Falsely Claims Victory In US Election

Piers Morgan And Nigel Farage In Furious Clash On Good Morning Britain Over Trump's 'Disinfectant' Comments

John Lydon Shouts Down Susanna Reid During Good Morning Britain Row Over Trump: 'Let Me Finish!'

As Phillip asked the guest once again about her thoughts on Trump’s Supreme Court threat, Toni claimed Trump “had a right to say what he said”, before getting into details about individual states.

“With the greatest respect, you haven’t answered the question,” Phillip said. “Which is the fact he was directly challenging the democracy of the United States by saying that people who legitimately, legally cast their vote could not have them counted.”

However, Toni continued to be dissatisfied by Phillip’s line of questioning, saying: “No, you are not asking a proper question, and I will tell you why – you’re asking and answering your own question, which is unnecessary...”

As Phillip could be seen raising his eyebrows, she warned: “Don’t look at me like that, because I’ll look at you like that.”

She continued: “He never said that we shouldn’t count the election... He never said that, you’re twisting that around completely.”

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.