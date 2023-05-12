Phillip Schofield says recent weeks 'haven't been easy'

Media reports have suggested Willoughby and Schofield's relationship has cooled in recent weeks

Phillip Schofield has described co-star Holly Willoughby as his "rock" following reports the pair's relationship has come under strain.

The atmosphere between the two This Morning hosts is said to have recently become frosty behind the scenes.

In a statement, Schofield admitted: "The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

But, he added, Willoughby had still been "an incredible support" to him throughout a difficult period.

Schofield recently returned to the ITV daytime show after taking pre-planned leave around his younger brother's sex abuse trial at Exeter Crown Court.

In April, Timothy Schofield was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child.

Separately, Willoughby has also recently taken time off presenting This Morning due to illness.

The Sun previously reported a "cooling" of the pair's friendship in recent weeks.

But in a subsequent statement, Schofield told the paper: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

The pair also present ITV's Dancing On Ice together

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her.



He continued: "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.

"And of course Holly has herself been ill with shingles.

"Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

Schofield has been a regular presenter on This Morning since 2002, and Willoughby since 2009. The pair also present ITV's Dancing On Ice together.

Last year, they faced criticism after their press visit to the Queen's lying in state was interpreted by many as skipping the 20-hour queue outside.

In October, following the controversy, Schofield thanked viewers after This Morning took home the daytime prize at the National Television Awards, saying: "This means so much to us every year, especially this year."