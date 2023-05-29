Phillip Schofield: This Morning is not toxic - but some colleagues have grudge against me

Phillip Schofield has claimed there is "no toxicity" at This Morning, insisting "it's the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show".

Amid a growing row over the culture of ITV's flagship daytime chat show, the former presenter issued a fresh statement on social media to dispute the latest claims.

Dr Ranj Singh, the former resident doctor on This Morning, hit out at the show's "toxic" culture, saying he raised concerns about "bullying and discrimination" two years ago, and later felt he was "managed out" for whistleblowing.

However, Schofield, 61, posted on Instagram this morning: "Now I no longer work on This Morning I am free to say this.

"I hope you have noticed that it's the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

"This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.

"You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it is a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard-working people."

Schofield's latest comments come after he resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after confessing to having an "unwise, but not illegal" relationship with a younger male colleague who worked on the programme.

He revealed that the affair began while he was still with his ex-wife Stephanie Lowe, and said that he was "very, very sorry" for having been unfaithful to her, according to a statement published in the Daily Mail.

ITV said it had investigated rumours of Schofield's relationship as early as 2020.

A spokesperson for ITV said the broadcaster was "not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour", and said Schofield has lied to management and colleagues.

The broadcaster also said it was "deeply disappointed" by Schofield's "admissions of deceit", after he spoke publicly about the affair.

"The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust," it said.

"Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down."

