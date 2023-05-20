Phillip Schofield quits This Morning after ‘fall-out’ with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield will no longer present on This Morning, ITV has an announced.

On Saturday (20 May), ITV shared a statement announcing that Thursday’s show (18 May) had been Schofield’s last.

Schofield said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...