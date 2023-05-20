Phillip Schofield quits This Morning

Phillip Schofield has quit This Morning

Philip Schofield has quit This Morning, ITV has confirmed.

The presenter stepped back from from ITV's flagship morning show, having presented his last episode on Thursday, ITV said.

He said he was stepping back from the programme because he "has become the story" and "I want to do what I can to protect the show I love".

It comes as Schofield admitted “things haven't been easy” amid rumours of a recent rift with his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

The pair’s relationship is reported to have come under strain since Schofield’s younger brother, Timothy, was convicted of several sex offences involving a child last month.

Schofield, 61, disowned his brother following the verdict, but there is speculation that his friendship with his co-presenter – with whom he also presents ITV’s Dancing on Ice – has recently deteriorated.

03:29 PM

Holly Willoughby to remain on the show

Holly Willoughby, who has presented the show with Schofield for more than 13 years, released a statement shortly after the announcement.

She will remain on This Morning and will co-present with members of the This Morning family.

She said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him."

03:25 PM

Phillip Schofield's statement

In a statement announcing his departure Phillip Schofield said he "has become the story".

He said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

