Phillip Schofield officially steps down from This Morning after 21 years

ITV

Phillip Schofield has stepped down from presenting This Morning with immediate effect.

Having originally joined the daytime show back in 2002, ITV has confirmed that Schofield's last appearance on the show was on Thursday (May 18). He will continue to work with the channel.

Schofield's official statement read: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love."

ITV

It continued: "So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning's amazing viewers – and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

More to follow...

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1.

You Might Also Like