Phillip Schofield makes shock ‘appearance’ at NTAs months after scandal

Phillip Schofield made a brief surprise cameo during the Paul O’Grady tribute at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night (5 September).

The ex-This Morning presenter, 61, missed out on attending the awards show in person for the first time, as former co-host Holly Willoughby, 42, walked the red carpet without him.

During a video tribute for the late presenter O’Grady, which played in front of the audience at London’s O2, there was a short clip of the Lily Savage star winning an NTA many years ago.

In the clip, a younger Schofield can be seen on a screen in the top left corner.

Schofield exited ITV’s This Morning programme and the broadcaster itself in May after admitting to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague, with his departure sparking further allegations that the show was fostering a “toxic” bullying culture.

The presenter admitted he had lied to his employers, Willoughby, his agent and his family about the nature of his relationship with his colleague, calling it an “unwise” but not “illegal” affair.

Willoughby said it was “very hurtful” to find out that her co-star had lied about the relationship.

Last month, ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the broadcaster does not have “anything to hide” as he confirmed they are co-operating with the independent inquiry being undertaken in relation to Schofield.

Schofield, top left, appears in footage from the crowd from a ceremony many years ago (ITV)

Jane Mulcahy KC is currently leading an external review of the facts after Schofield’s departure, which is expected to be completed in September.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Lygo said: “[Mulcahy] has been talking to everybody involved, they take your phone and look at every single text you’ve ever sent, email, WhatsApp.

“So, everything is available, lots of interviews, talking to everybody and I hope as soon as possible, but probably in September, she will make that public.”

ITV bosses have previously said both Schofield and his younger lover “repeatedly denied” allegations of a relationship until Schofield left the network and formally apologised.

The broadcaster’s chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall told MPs that “we were repeatedly told nothing was happening” and both men denied it “both formally and informally”.

This year’s NTAs saw This Morning miss out on the Daytime award for the first time in 12 years. Instead, BBC show The Repair Shop took home the gong.

Other big moments of the night saw Bobby Brazier win the Rising Star award for his performance as Freddie Slater in EastEnders. The actor dedicated the award to his father, the presenter Jeff Brazier.

Ant and Dec, meanwhile, won the TV Presenter award for the 22nd year running.