Phillip Schofield – latest: This Morning viewers react to Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement

This Morning viewers have divided reactions to Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement addressing the scandal surrounding her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

Willoughby said she felt “shaken, troubled, let down, and worried” for “the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on”.

The 42-year-old returned to her presenting duties on the ITV programme on Monday (5 June) alongside temporary co-host Josie Gibson.

She acknowledged the furore surrounding Schofield admitting that he lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Schofield, 61, gave an interview to the BBC last week, where he described the impact of the media onslaught since he admitted to having a relationship with a This Morning employee while he was still married.

Stars including Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield. Writing in his column over the weekend, former Top Gear star Clarkson said he was “baffled” by the uproar.

05:00 , Inga Parkel

Viewers have reacted to Holly Willoughby’s emotional address as she returned to This Morning after Schofield, her former co-host, resigned.

Suffice to say, they seem to think it’s all a bit much.

‘I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite as patronising,’ one viewer said

Who is presenting This Morning after Phillip Schofield’s departure

06:30 , Peony Hirwani

Holly Willoughby made her return to This Morning on Monday 5 June, appearing for the first time since the departure of her co-host Phillip Schofield.

The presenter said she feels “shaken, troubled and let down” as she returned to the ITV show, but promised to “continue to work hard every single day” to bring viewers “the show that we love”.

Willoughby presented Monday’s episode with Josie Gibson, but a number of others could appear alongside her moving forward.

Here, The Independent takes a look at who could appear on This Morning.

Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing ‘painful’ Phillip Schofield interview

06:00 , Inga Parkel

Holly Willoughby is not the first This Morning presenter to have displayed emotion publicly in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure.

On Friday’s edition (2 June) of the show, Alison Hammond addressed Schofield’s interviews in which he admitted to having lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a “much younger” colleague.

Speaking with co-host Dermot O’Leary, Hammond admitted how “painful” she found the situation. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.

Isobel Lewis has the full report:

‘As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything,’ presenter said

My boss said he’d sack me if I didn’t flirt – I bet Schofield and Clarkson never had to deal with that

05:30 , Peony Hirwani

Don’t dismiss the Phillip Schofield scandal as a ‘workplace affair’. It’s more than that, especially when you’re in it like I was, writes Allegra Chapman.

Opinion: My boss said he’d sack me if I didn’t flirt

WATCH: This Morning’s editor has aubergine-centred response when asked about toxic environment on set

04:30 , Inga Parkel

04:00 , Inga Parkel

Before Phillip Schofield admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger This Morning colleague, his departure from the show was thought to have stemmed from a rift with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Jacob Stolworthy has the details of their rumoured fallout:

VOICES: Holly tried her damnedest – but This Morning is anything but a functional family

03:30 , Inga Parkel

According to Samuel Fishwick, Holly Willoughby’s speech on today’s This Morning was not enough to convince him of all being well on set.

For him, it was an example of putting on a great show for the viewers.

“What a masterful performance this was: smart and heartfelt, even if scripted,” he writes. “Revenge dress. Revenge hair. The textbook power plays with which to exorcise a disgraced work husband.”

Read the full op-ed below:

What a masterful performance this was: smart and heartfelt, even if scripted. Revenge dress. Revenge hair

The 5 biggest takeaways from Phillip Schofield’s BBC interview

03:00 , Inga Parkel

On Friday 2 June, the BBC broadcasted an interview between Phillip Schofield and the Today programme’s Amol Rajan.

In the 43-minute-long conversation, the former This Morning host shared some insight into his affair with a “much younger” colleague, and his feelings on the subsequent fallout.

As well as denying paying anyone off to conceal the nature of his relationship with the coworker, Schofield also revealed that his mental health had taken a severe decline.

Here are five major takeaways from the interview:

Former ‘This Morning’ host said his career is ‘done’, and that he thinks the ‘massive’ backlash is due to homophobia

WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals why he made affair public

02:30 , Inga Parkel

VOICES: Has Phillip Schofield’s ‘mea culpa’ interview made things better or worse?

02:00 , Inga Parkel

After Phillip Schofield came clean about his professional wrongdoings in a detailed interview with BBC’s Amol Rajan, for many, the question remained: does this help anything?

The Independent’s Samuel Fishwick isn’t so sure it was a good idea.

Read more:

Distraught and exhausted, his voice little more than a strained, timid croak, the disgraced former This Morning host told the BBC’s Amol Rajan of the ‘catastrophic effect’ of the past week

Phillip Schofield fears leaving home amid fallout from secret affair

01:30 , Inga Parkel

In his first interview since leaving This Morning, Phillip Schofield spoke openly about the decline in his mental health since the fallout that followed coming clean about his extramarital affair at work.

In the ex-TV presenter’s first interview since he resigned from This Morning and ITV at large, Schofield said he feared getting spat on in public.

“I do not know a time I will be able to walk out of the door,” Schofield told The Sun. “I don’t have any spirit. My friends tell me, ‘It will get better’. It won’t. Not now. Not this one.”

Read more:

Former ‘This Morning’ host said he doesn’t know if he’ll ever ‘be able to walk out of the door’

Caroline Flack’s mother Christine issues strong advice

01:00 , Inga Parkel

The mother of the late Love Island host Caroline Flack, who took her own life three years ago, has issued a heartfelt plea to Phillip Schofield: “Wait to see what happens and don’t do anything stupid.”

Read more:

Christine Flack claims ITV has not learnt lessons from her daughter’s suicide

New reactions are in from Jeremy Clarkson and Dan Walker

Tuesday 6 June 2023 00:30 , Inga Parkel

Several stars have jumped to Schofield’s defence, arguing that there is an element of homophobia to the backlash against the former This Morning host.

Schofield has said his ‘career is over’ after he admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague and repeatedly lying about it

A handful of protestors went to the Soap Awards last night

Tuesday 6 June 2023 00:00 , Inga Parkel

It was the British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre in Salford last night, and Schofield was originally due to host the ceremony. Jane McDonald stepped in at the last minute to replace him, but protestors still showed up outside the venue with signs.

Protestors hit the British Soap Awards

Monday 5 June 2023 23:30 , Inga Parkel

Despite Schofield being replaced as host of the ceremony, a handful of protestors attended the Salford event with banners.

Read more:

Protestors held up banners as they stood among hundreds of soap fans

The inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall

Monday 5 June 2023 23:00 , Inga Parkel

“British light entertainment had not seen a rise and fall so dramatic since the downfall of Michael Barrymore, whose career was destroyed when a man was found dead in the swimming pool of Barrymore’s £2m mansion after a party in 2001. The circumstances are very different, but Schofield’s downward trajectory has been no less cataclysmic.”

Read the full feature here:

For more than four decades, the former ‘This Morning’ presenter was synonymous with bulletproof affability, writes Ed Power. It’s only made his cataclysmic fall from grace that much more surprising

BBC ‘eyeing up poaching Holly Willoughby’ after ITV’s Phillip Schofield scandal

Monday 5 June 2023 22:30 , Inga Parkel

Holly Willoughby is reportedly being eyed up for presenting opportunities by the BBC following the fallout from the controversy surrounding This Morning and her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

The Mirror is reporting that since Willoughby hosted the celebrity challenge show Freeze the Fear on BBC One last year, bosses at the rival broadcaster have been keen to poach her.

Read more:

Willoughby has been laying low since Schofield admitted to ‘unwise’ but ‘not illegal’ affair with younger colleague

Who joined Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa on Monday?

Monday 5 June 2023 22:00 , Inga Parkel

Josie Gibson, who won the 2010 series of Big Brother, sat next to Willoughby on Monday (5 June). She joined the ITV show in 2019 and has co-hosted on a number of occasions as a relief presenter.

She will be back presenting for the first time since Schofield’s departure

Watch: This Morning’s editor gives bizarre answer to journalist asking about ‘toxic environment’

Monday 5 June 2023 21:30 , Inga Parkel

The editor of This Morning gave a bizarre answer when asked by a journalist if there is a “toxic environment” at the ITV show.

“I’ll tell you what’s toxic and I’ve always found it toxic. Aubergine. Do you like aubergine?” Martin Frizell asked as he left his house on Monday 5 June.

“I don’t like aubergine, it’s just a personal thing,” he added, as the reporter repeated the question.

How have people reacted to Holly Willoughby’s return?

Monday 5 June 2023 21:00 , Inga Parkel

Today’s edition of This Morning has undoubtedly attracted more viewers than usual, keen to see how Holly Willoughby would handle the departure of her long-time co-host Phillip Schofield.

After giving a statement in which she admitted it felt “strange” to present without him, Willoughby stated that it is “hard to see” the toll that Schofield’s actions had taken on his mental health and spoke of the This Morning viewers and team moving forward as a united front.

In response, viewers have shared mixed reviews of the host’s take on the scandal.

“Could Holly Willoughby have sounded any less sincere? She could have at least learnt that speech off by heart instead of reading from an autocue!” wrote one Twitter user. Another accused Willoughby of acting, writing: “And the BAFTA for delivering insincerity goes to Holly Willoughby.”

Yet, others were touched by the presenter’s speech and commented on her “brave” actions. “It was really emotion watching @hollywills’s statement on This Morning, it was like losing a parent where we are so used to a team, we now have one voice,” one viewer tweeted. “Holly was really brave... there was a lot not said. But it had love.”

Find out who’s co-hosting 'This Morning’ with Holly Willoughby following Phillip Schofield’s departure

Monday 5 June 2023 20:30 , Inga Parkel

Holly Willoughby shares Phillip Schofield statement upon return to ‘This Morning’ sofa

Monday 5 June 2023 20:00 , Inga Parkel

Holly Willoughby returned from her This Morning break since the exit of her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

Upon her return, she issued a lengthy speech addressing the ex-TV presenter’s affair scandal.

Several viewers reacted to her statement, labelling it “ridiculous”.

Read more:

‘I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite as patronising,’ one viewer said

Phillip Schofield ‘will not watch Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning’

Monday 5 June 2023 19:30 , Inga Parkel

Phillip Schofield will not watch This Morning on Monday, fronted by his ex-co-presenter Holly Willoughby, as it would be too devastating for him, his friends have reportedly said.

Willoughby is expected to tell viewers of her sadness at the end of her 13-year screen partnership with Schofield, and that the long-running programme must go on.

Read more:

Former co-host expected to tell of her sadness in statement at start of show

Read the text Phillip Schofield sent Holly Willoughby after admitting to This Morning affair

Monday 5 June 2023 19:00 , Inga Parkel

Phillip Schofield has shared the text he sent to former co-star Holly Willoughby after admitting to lying about an affair with a younger This Morning colleague.

The disgraced former host of the ITV daytime series reflected on his friendship with Willoughby after he quit following reports of a feud between the presenting duo.

A week later, Schofield shared a statement in which he said he lied about an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a colleague. He was subsequently dropped by his agent and also resigned from ITV, whose bosses said they were “badly let down” by the presenter.

In a new interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Schofield said he texted Willoughby about the scandal to apologise for lying to her about the affair.

Read more:

‘She didn’t reply,’ disgraced TV host said

WATCH: Phillip Schofield claims he ‘understands how Caroline Flack felt’ after This Morning departure

Monday 5 June 2023 18:30 , Inga Parkel

Piers Morgan weighs in

Monday 5 June 2023 18:00 , Inga Parkel

The former ITV presenter wrote on Twitter: “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to The Sun [and the] BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me.”

He continued: “He doesn’t seem to have committed any crime, and he’s not a [government] minister.”

Read more:

Piers Morgan on Phillip Schofield interview

‘Baffled’ Jeremy Clarkson hits out at Phillip Schofield ‘witch hunt’

Monday 5 June 2023 17:30 , Inga Parkel

Columnist and TV host Jeremy Clarkson has said that he finds the criticism of Phillip Schofield over his secret affair with a younger male colleague “weird” and has “never seen a witch hunt like it”.

Clarkson said he does not know Schofield and has “no skin in the fight”, but wrote about the outrage that has followed Schofield’s saga.

“He maintains that his lover was over the age of consent when their relationship became physical, but that hasn’t silenced the howls of disgust,” Clarkson wrote in his Sunday Times column.

Clarkson said that he has never seen a “witch hunt” like the one that has gone after the former This Morning host.

Read more:

’It seems to me he is only guilty of being what he said he was: gay,’ Jeremy Clarkson says

Phillip Schofield fears leaving home amid fallout from secret affair

Monday 5 June 2023 17:00 , Nicole Vassell

In his first interview since leaving This Morning, Phillip Schofield spoke openly about the decline in his mental health since the fallout that followed coming clean about his extramarital affair at work.

In the ex-TV presenter’s first interview since he resigned from This Morning and ITV at large, Schofield said he feared getting spat on in public.

“I do not know a time I will be able to walk out of the door,” Schofield told The Sun. “I don’t have any spirit. My friends tell me, ‘It will get better’. It won’t. Not now. Not this one.”

Phillip Schofield fears leaving home amid fallout from secret affair

Eamonn Holmes accuses ex-colleague Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’ and ITV of ‘cover-up’

Monday 5 June 2023 16:40 , Nicole Vassell

Eamonn Holmes is one of several celebrities to speak out against Phillip Schofield and This Morning since Schofield left the show with “immediate effect” on Saturday 20 May.

On an episode of his GB News show last week, Holmes responded to Schofield’s denial of “toxicity” claims from former employees such as Dr Ranj Singh.

“I think that Phillip is absolutely right about toxicity,” Holmes said. “But my friend, the toxicity is not with me, [journalist] Dan Wootton, or anyone else, the toxicity is with you.”

Eamonn Holmes accuses Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’ and ITV of ‘cover-up’

VOICES: Has Phillip Schofield’s ‘mea culpa’ interview made things better or worse?

Monday 5 June 2023 16:20 , Nicole Vassell

After Phillip Schofield came clean about his professional wrongdoings in a detailed interview with BBC’s Amol Rajan, for many, the question remained: does this help anything?

The Independent’s Samuel Fishwick isn’t so sure it was a good idea.

“So here we are: a desperate, destroyed man appealing to the millions of viewers who have raised him to the summit of British daytime television to push their noses through the looking glass of the TV cameras and see a person,” he writes.

“He wanted us to feel the weight of what he is feeling. He does not want to be treated as breaking news. Schofield has always had a knack for making us feel the humanity of a news story. But now that he has become the story, he has never looked so cowed.”

Opinion: Has Schofield’s ‘mea culpa’ interview made things better or worse?

WATCH: Kerry Katona calls This Morning ‘phony'

Monday 5 June 2023 16:00 , Nicole Vassell

British Soap Awards hit with protests against Phillip Schofield despite replacing host

Monday 5 June 2023 15:40 , Nicole Vassell

Although Phillip Schofield was replaced as the host of the British Soap Awards by Jane McDonald, it didn’t stop a small number of unimpressed protestors from turning up with banners on Saturday evening (3 June).

Despite Schofield not being present at the ceremony, a handful of protesters with banners gathered outside the event at The Lowry in Salford.

The signs featured photographs of Schofield and his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

Anti-Phillip Schofield protestors hit British Soap Awards

WATCH: Phillip Schofield claims he ‘understands how Caroline Flack felt’ after This Morning departure

Monday 5 June 2023 15:20 , Nicole Vassell

BBC ‘eyeing up poaching Holly Willoughby’ after ITV’s Phillip Schofield scandal

Monday 5 June 2023 15:00 , Nicole Vassell

A report has claimed that Holly Willoughby is being considered for a move to the BBC in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s scandalous departure from This Morning.

The Mirror has reported that since Willoughby hosted the celebrity challenge show Freeze the Fear on BBC One last year, bosses at the rival broadcaster have been keen to poach her.

“Ever since then they have been keen to sign her up for another project and have bent over backwards to offer her other opportunities,” a source told the publication, stating that the ongoing turmoil at ITV has “played into their hands”.

BBC ‘eyeing up poaching Holly Willoughby’ after ITV’s Phillip Schofield scandal

VOICES: Holly tried her damnedest – but This Morning is anything but a functional family

Monday 5 June 2023 14:41 , Nicole Vassell

According to Samuel Fishwick, Holly Willoughby’s speech on today’s This Morning was not enough to convince him of all being well on set.

For him, it was an example of putting on a great show for the viewers.

“What a masterful performance this was: smart and heartfelt, even if scripted,” he writes. “Revenge dress. Revenge hair. The textbook power plays with which to exorcise a disgraced work husband.”

Opinion: Holly tried – but This Morning is anything but a functional family

The 5 biggest takeaways from Phillip Schofield’s BBC interview

Monday 5 June 2023 14:20 , Nicole Vassell

On Friday 2 June, the BBC broadcasted an interview between Phillip Schofield and the Today programme’s Amol Rajan.

In the 43-minute-long conversation, the former This Morning host shared some insight into his affair with a “much younger” colleague, and his feelings on the subsequent fallout.

As well as denying paying anyone off to conceal the nature of his relationship with the coworker, Schofield also revealed that his mental health had taken a severe decline.

5 biggest revelations from Phillip Schofield’s interview about affair scandal

This Morning viewers react to Holly Willoughby’s ‘ridiculous’ statement

Monday 5 June 2023 14:00 , Nicole Vassell

The response to Holly Willoughby’s statement on today’s edition of This Morning has been met with mixed responses from viewers.

Some viewers have since branded Willoughby’s statement as “ridiculous”, accusing the show of “self-importance” in the wake of the scandal.

This Morning viewers react to Holly’s ‘ridiculous’ Phillip Schofield speech

Everything we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s ‘fall-out’

Monday 5 June 2023 13:40 , Nicole Vassell

Before Phillip Schofield admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger This Morning colleague, his departure from the show was thought to have stemmed from a rift with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Everything we know about the Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘fall-out’

Watch: This Morning’s editor has aubergine-centred response when asked about toxic environment on set

Monday 5 June 2023 13:20 , Nicole Vassell

Technicolour nightmare: the inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall

Monday 5 June 2023 13:00 , Nicole Vassell

For decades, Phillip Schofield was considered a national treasure to many.

However, the past few weeks have seen a crucial downfall that has seen him quit his hosting role on This Morning, as well as his presenting commitments at ITV at large.

Technicolour nightmare: the inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall

This Morning viewers unimpressed by Willoughby statement

Monday 5 June 2023 12:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Viewers have reacted to Holly Willoughby’s emotional address as she returned to This Morning after Schofield, her former co-host, resigned.

Suffice to say, they seem to think it’s all a bit much.

This Morning viewers react to Holly’s ‘ridiculous’ Phillip Schofield speech

Jeremy Clarkson calls public treatment of Phillip Schofield a ‘witch hunt'

Monday 5 June 2023 12:40 , Nicole Vassell

Jeremy Clarkson is one of the most prominent public figures who has spoken out against the backlash directed at Phillip Schofield after his revelation of an affair with a younger colleague.

In his Sunday Times column, the broadcaster drew comparisons between people’s reaction to age gaps in famous heterosexual partnerships to Schofield’s same-sex affair.

“He maintains that his lover was over the age of consent when their relationship became physical, but that hasn’t silenced the howls of disgust,” Clarkson wrote.

“And I find that weird. We casually roll our eyes when we hear that Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is three and we even nod appreciatively when we learn that the age gap between Al Pacino and his pregnant girlfriend is 54 years.”

‘Baffled’ Jeremy Clarkson hits out at Phillip Schofield ‘witch hunt’

Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing ‘painful’ Phillip Schofield interview

Monday 5 June 2023 12:20 , Nicole Vassell

Holly Willoughby is not the first This Morning presenter to have displayed emotion publicly in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure.

On Friday’s edition (2 June) of the show, Alison Hammond addressed Schofield’s interviews in which he admitted to having lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a “much younger” colleague.

Speaking with co-host Dermot O’Leary, Hammond admitted how “painful” she found the situation. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.

“However, what he’s done is wrong,” she said. “He’s admitted it, he’s said sorry. As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything.”

Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Read the text Phillip Schofield sent Holly Willoughby after admitting to This Morning affair

Monday 5 June 2023 12:00 , Nicole Vassell

In interviews with the BBC and The Sun last week, Phillip Schofield maintained that Holly Willoughby was unaware of his extra-marital relationship with a younger This Morning colleague.

Schofield also revealed the text message he’d sent to Willoughby after he admitted to the affair, in which he told her not to reply and apologised for not telling her the truth.

Read the text Phillip Schofield sent Holly Willoughby after admitting to affair

Watch Holly Willoughby address Phillip Schofield controversy for the first time on This Morning

Monday 5 June 2023 11:39 , Roisin O'Connor

Phillip Schofield ‘could not watch’ Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning

Monday 5 June 2023 11:23 , Nicole Vassell

Phillip Schofield is not thought to have watched Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning today.

According to reports, the disgraced presenter is not ready to watch the show he formerly hosted, as even the opening theme “would be hugely triggering”.

“His family is being incredibly careful not to have the TV on when he’s in the room to ensure he doesn’t see anything,” a source told The Sun.

“Of course, he is aware Willoughby is back on air today and he absolutely wanted her to shine, and smash it.

“But he physically could not watch – he is not there yet.”

Phillip Schofield ‘will not watch Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning’

Holly Willoughby’s return statement on Monday’s This Morning

Monday 5 June 2023 11:00 , Nicole Vassell

In case you missed it, here is a rundown of Holly Willoughby’s speech upon returning to This Morning, addressing the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Holly Willoughby’s remarkable This Morning statement addressing Schofield scandal

How have people reacted to Holly Willoughby’s return?

Monday 5 June 2023 10:41 , Nicole Vassell

Today’s edition of This Morning has undoubtedly attracted more viewers than usual, keen to see how Holly Willoughby would handle the departure of her long-time co-host Phillip Schofield.

After giving a statement in which she admitted it felt “strange” to present without him, Willoughby stated that it is “hard to see” the toll that Schofield’s actions had taken on his mental health and spoke of the This Morning viewers and team moving forward as a united front.

In response, viewers have shared mixed reviews of the host’s take on the scandal.

“Could Holly Willoughby have sounded any less sincere? She could have at least learnt that speech off by heart instead of reading from an autocue!” wrote one Twitter user. Another accused Willoughby of acting, writing: “And the BAFTA for delivering insincerity goes to Holly Willoughby.”

Yet, others were touched by the presenter’s speech and commented on her “brave” actions. “It was really emotion watching @hollywills’s statement on This Morning, it was like losing a parent where we are so used to a team, we now have one voice,” one viewer tweeted. “Holly was really brave... there was a lot not said. But it had love.”

Watch: Phillip Schofield reveals he didn't tell Holly Willoughby about affair

Monday 5 June 2023 10:10 , Peony Hirwani

An emotional Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning

Monday 5 June 2023 10:06 , Roisin O'Connor

Holly Willoughby has made an emotional return to This Morning for the first time since her former co-host, Phillip Schofield, admitted to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

The ITV star began by addressing the scandal, admitting she felt “shaken, troubled, let down, and worried” for “the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on”.

“I imagine that you might be feeling a lot like I have: shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions,” she began, appearing alongside co-host Josie Gibson.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.

“And it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.”

Willoughby rounded off her statement by thanking viewers for their kindness and support.

Watch: This Morning's editor gives bizarre answer to journalist asking about 'toxic environment'

Monday 5 June 2023 09:50 , Peony Hirwani

The editor of This Morning gave a bizarre answer when asked by a journalist if there is a “toxic environment” at the ITV show.

“I’ll tell you what’s toxic and I’ve always found it toxic. Aubergine. Do you like aubergine?” Martin Frizell asked as he left his house on Monday 5 June.

“I don’t like aubergine, it’s just a personal thing,” he added, as the reporter repeated the question.

This Morning’s editor offers odd response when asked about show’s ‘toxic environment’

Monday 5 June 2023 09:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Holly Willoughby is set to return to This Morning hosting duties today alongside Josie Gibson.

Holly Willoughby’s new This Morning co-host announced as return speculation ends

Piers Morgan says ‘it’s time to stop relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield

Monday 5 June 2023 09:10 , Peony Hirwani

Piers Morgan has questioned the “relentless persecution” of Phillip Schofield after he admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.

On Friday (2 June), the former This Morning host, 61, sat down with the BBC to discuss the scandal surroudning his relationship with an ITV employee working on the daytime series.

Schofield’s admission, which was revealed in a statement last month, saw him dropped by his agents of more than 30 years, YMU. He has since resigned from ITV. Speaking to the BBC, he said he has had suicidal thoughts since sharing the news.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to The Sun [and the] BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me.”

Piers Morgan questions ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield

BBC ‘eyeing up poaching Holly Willoughby’ after ITV’s Phillip Schofield scandal

Monday 5 June 2023 08:50 , Peony Hirwani

Holly Willoughby is reportedly being eyed up for presenting opportunities by the BBC following the fallout from the controversy surrounding This Morning and her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

The Mirror is reporting that since Willoughby hosted the celebrity challenge show Freeze the Fear on BBC One last year, bosses at the rival broadcaster have been keen to poach her.

“Ever since then they have been keen to sign her up for another project and have bent over backwards to offer her other opportunities,” a source told the publication, stating that the ongoing turmoil at ITV has “played into their hands”.

“The bosses have had conversations this week about what they could offer her going forward. And one executive reached out to her directly earlier in the week,” they added.

The source said that Willoughby “really values her relationship with the BBC and the friendships she has built up there”.

BBC ‘eyeing up poaching Holly Willoughby’ after ITV’s Phillip Schofield scandal

Phillip Schofield ‘will not watch Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning’

Monday 5 June 2023 08:30 , Peony Hirwani

Phillip Schofield will not watch This Morning on Monday, fronted by his ex-co-presenter Holly Willoughby, as it would be too devastating for him, his friends have reportedly said.

Willoughby is expected to tell viewers of her sadness at the end of her 13-year screen partnership with Schofield, and that the long-running programme must go on.

Phillip Schofield ‘will not watch Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning’

Holly Willoughby’s new This Morning co-host announced as return speculation ends

Monday 5 June 2023 08:10 , Peony Hirwani

Speculation as to whether Holly Willoughby will return to hostThis Morning is over: she will be on Monday’s (5 June) show with a new co-host.

Holly Willoughby’s new This Morning co-host announced as return speculation ends

Read the text Phillip Schofield sent Holly Willoughby after admitting to This Morning affair

Monday 5 June 2023 07:50 , Peony Hirwani

Phillip Schofield has shared the text he sent to former co-star Holly Willoughby after admitting to lying about an affair with a younger This Morning colleague.

The disgraced former host of the ITV daytime series reflected on his friendship with Willoughby after he quit following reports of a feud between the presenting duo.

A week later, Schofield shared a statement in which he said he lied about an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a colleague. He was subsequently dropped by his agent and also resigned from ITV, whose bosses said they were “badly let down” by the presenter.

In a new interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Schofield said he text Willoughby about the scandal to apologise for lying to her about the affair.

“The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, ‘Don’t reply’ – this was after the statement last week – ‘Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you,’” he said.

Read the text Phillip Schofield sent Holly Willoughby after admitting to affair

Technicolour nightmare: the inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall

Monday 5 June 2023 07:30 , Peony Hirwani

For more than four decades, the former This Morning presenter was synonymous with bulletproof affability, writes Ed Power. It’s only made his cataclysmic fall from grace that much more surprising.

Technicolour nightmare: the inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall

Everything we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s ‘fall-out’

Monday 5 June 2023 07:20 , Peony Hirwani

Everything we know about the Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘fall-out’

This Morning editor on toxic culture claims: There are some scores being settled

Monday 5 June 2023 07:00 , Peony Hirwani

This Morning editor Martin Frizell has said “scores are being settled” when asked about claims of a toxic work environment at the ITV show.

In the wake of Phillip Schofield’s resignation after admitting an affair with a younger male colleague, former This Morning employees hit out at the broadcaster criticising the work place culture.

On Saturday, Frizell told Sky News to “read between the lines” amid claims of toxicity at This Morning.

“I think there’s some scores being settled,” he said.

This Morning editor on toxic culture claims: There are some scores being settled

BBC ‘eyeing up poaching Holly Willoughby’ after ITV’s Phillip Schofield scandal

Monday 5 June 2023 06:30 , Peony Hirwani

Holly Willoughby is reportedly being eyed up for presenting opportunities by the BBC following the fallout from the controversy surrounding This Morning and her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

The Mirror is reporting that since Willoughby hosted the celebrity challenge show Freeze the Fear on BBC One last year, bosses at the rival broadcaster have been keen to poach her.

“Ever since then they have been keen to sign her up for another project and have bent over backwards to offer her other opportunities,” a source told the publication, stating that the ongoing turmoil at ITV has “played into their hands”.

“The bosses have had conversations this week about what they could offer her going forward. And one executive reached out to her directly earlier in the week,” they added.

The source said that Willoughby “really values her relationship with the BBC and the friendships she has built up there”.

BBC ‘eyeing up poaching Holly Willoughby’ after ITV’s Phillip Schofield scandal

From Piers Morgan to Eamonn Holmes: Celebrities who weighed in on Phillip Schofield’s This Morning and ITV exit

Monday 5 June 2023 06:15 , Peony Hirwani

The celebrities who have weighed in on Phillip Schofield’s This Morning and ITV exit

Holly Willoughby to reportedly deliver ‘honest’ Phillip Schofield statement today

Monday 5 June 2023 06:00 , Peony Hirwani

It has been reported that Holly Willoughby is set to deliver an “honest” statement about the Phillip Schofield scandal as she’s set to return to This Morning alongside Josie Gibson on Monday (5 June).

A TV source told The Sun: “Holly wants to address Phillip’s recent admissions about his affair.

“She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans.

“She has thought about what she will say and written it in advance, taking her time to get the words right. It’s not something she’s being forced to do.

“It won’t be an easy moment for her, and she knows she could get emotional, but she thinks it’s the right thing to do and wants to speak about it in an honest way.”

Piers Morgan says ‘it’s time to stop relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield

Monday 5 June 2023 05:30 , Peony Hirwani

Piers Morgan has questioned the “relentless persecution” of Phillip Schofield after he admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.

On Friday (2 June), the former This Morning host, 61, sat down with the BBC to discuss the scandal surroudning his relationship with an ITV employee working on the daytime series.

Schofield’s admission, which was revealed in a statement last month, saw him dropped by his agents of more than 30 years, YMU. He has since resigned from ITV. Speaking to the BBC, he said he has had suicidal thoughts since sharing the news.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to The Sun [and the] BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me.”

Piers Morgan questions ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield

‘Baffled’ Jeremy Clarkson hits out at Phillip Schofield ‘witch hunt’

Monday 5 June 2023 05:00 , Peony Hirwani

Columnist and TV host Jeremy Clarkson has said that he finds the criticism of Phillip Schofield over his secret affair with a younger male colleague “weird” and has “never seen a witch hunt like it”.

Clarkson said he does not know Schofield and has “no skin in the fight”, but wrote about the outrage that has followed Schofield’s saga.

“He maintains that his lover was over the age of consent when their relationship became physical, but that hasn’t silenced the howls of disgust,” Clarkson wrote in his Sunday Times column.

“And I find that weird. We casually roll our eyes when we hear that Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is three and we even nod appreciatively when we learn that the age gap between Al Pacino and his pregnant girlfriend is 54 years.”

Clarkson said that he has never seen a “witch hunt” like the one that has gone after the former This Morning host.

‘Baffled’ Jeremy Clarkson hits out at Phillip Schofield ‘witch hunt’

Phillip Schofield ‘will not watch Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning’

Monday 5 June 2023 04:25 , Peony Hirwani

Phillip Schofield will not watch This Morning on Monday, fronted by his ex-co-presenter Holly Willoughby, as it would be too devastating for him, his friends have reportedly said.

Willoughby is expected to tell viewers of her sadness at the end of her 13-year screen partnership with Schofield, and that the long-running programme must go on.

Phillip Schofield ‘will not watch Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning’

From shaking hands to vaping, behind the scenes of Schofield’s emotional interview

Sunday 4 June 2023 17:00 , Ellie Harrison

Phillip Schofield’s hands were ‘shaking’ during interview, says BBC’s Amol Rajan

Piers Morgan weighs in

Sunday 4 June 2023 16:07 , Ellie Harrison

The former ITV presenter wrote on Twitter: “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to The Sun [and the] BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me.”

He continued: “He doesn’t seem to have committed any crime, and he’s not a [government] minister.”

Piers Morgan questions ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield

Christine Flack’s advice to Schofield

Sunday 4 June 2023 15:17 , Ellie Harrison

The mother of the late Love Island host Caroline Flack, who took her own life three years ago, has issued a heartfelt plea to Schofield: “Wait to see what happens and don’t do anything stupid.”

Don’t do anything stupid, Caroline Flack’s mum tells Phillip Schofield

The inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall

Sunday 4 June 2023 14:28 , Ellie Harrison

“British light entertainment had not seen a rise and fall so dramatic since the downfall of Michael Barrymore, whose career was destroyed when a man was found dead in the swimming pool of Barrymore’s £2m mansion after a party in 2001. The circumstances are very different, but Schofield’s downward trajectory has been no less cataclysmic.”

Technicolour nightmare: the inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall

Who is joining Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa on Monday?

Sunday 4 June 2023 13:39 , Ellie Harrison

Josie Gibson, who won the 2010 series of Big Brother, will be sitting next to Willoughby. She joined the ITV show in 2019 and has co-hosted on a number of occasions as a relief presenter.

Holly Willoughby’s new This Morning co-host announced as return speculation ends

Video: This Morning editor says ‘scores are being settled'

Sunday 4 June 2023 12:23 , Ellie Harrison

When asked if there was a “toxic culture” at This Morning, Martin Frizell said: “Read between the lines, I think there are some scores being settled.”

This Morning editor on Philip Schofield scandal: ‘Scores are being settled’

Protestors hit the British Soap Awards

Sunday 4 June 2023 11:18 , Ellie Harrison

Anti-Phillip Schofield protestors hit British Soap Awards

A handful of protestors went to the Soap Awards last night

Sunday 4 June 2023 10:31 , Ellie Harrison

It was the British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre in Salford last night, and Schofield was originally due to host the ceremony. Jane McDonald stepped in at the last minute to replace him, but protestors still showed up outside the venue with signs.

Jeremy Clarkson compares Schofield’s age-gap relationship to Leonardo DiCaprio’s

Sunday 4 June 2023 09:48 , Ellie Harrison

The presenter has said he finds the criticism of Schofield over his secret affair with a younger male colleague “weird” and has “never seen a witch hunt like it”.

‘Baffled’ Jeremy Clarkson hits out at Phillip Schofield ‘witch hunt’

Could Holly Willoughby move to the BBC?

Sunday 4 June 2023 09:22 , Ellie Harrison

BBC ‘eyeing up poaching Holly Willoughby’ after ITV’s Phillip Schofield scandal

New reactions are in from Jeremy Clarkson and Dan Walker

Sunday 4 June 2023 08:36 , Ellie Harrison

Several stars have jumped to Schofield’s defence, arguing that there is an element of homophobia to the backlash against the former This Morning host.

The celebrities who have weighed in on Phillip Schofield’s This Morning and ITV exit

Schofield denied grooming colleague

Saturday 3 June 2023 21:00 , Ellie Harrison

He said he was “utterly broken and ashamed” over having the affair with the younger male colleague, but denied grooming the man.

Phillip Schofield denies grooming colleague in first interview since affair scandal

Holly Willoughby will be back on Monday

Saturday 3 June 2023 18:00 , Ellie Harrison

Holly Willoughby’s new This Morning co-host announced as return speculation ends

Caroline Flack’s mother Christine issues strong advice

Saturday 3 June 2023 16:47 , Ellie Harrison

The mother of the late Love Island host Caroline Flack, who took her own life three years ago, has issued a heartfelt plea to Phillip Schofield: “Wait to see what happens and don’t do anything stupid.”

Don’t do anything stupid, Caroline Flack’s mum tells Phillip Schofield

The British Soap Awards will take place tonight

Saturday 3 June 2023 15:20 , Ellie Harrison

Who has supported Schofield and who has spoken out against him?

Saturday 3 June 2023 14:52 , Ellie Harrison

From Piers Morgan to Eamonn Holmes and Rupert Everett to Alison Hammond, read what many stars have had to say here...

The celebrities who have weighed in on Phillip Schofield’s This Morning and ITV exit

Piers Morgan weighs in

Saturday 3 June 2023 14:00 , Ellie Harrison

The former ITV presenter wrote on Twitter: “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to The Sun [and the] BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me.”

He continued: “He doesn’t seem to have committed any crime, and he’s not a [government] minister.”

Piers Morgan questions ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield

Video: This Morning editor says ‘scores are being settled’

Saturday 3 June 2023 13:01 , Ellie Harrison

This Morning editor on Philip Schofield scandal: ‘Scores are being settled’

Alison Hammond in tears over Schofield live on air

Saturday 3 June 2023 11:40 , Ellie Harrison

“I’m just finding it really painful,” she said on This Morning. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.

“However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it, he’s said sorry. As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything.”

Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing Phillip Schofield on This Morning

From shaking hands to vaping, behind the scenes of Schofield’s emotional interview

Saturday 3 June 2023 11:04 , Ellie Harrison

Phillip Schofield’s hands were ‘shaking’ during interview, says BBC’s Amol Rajan

Rupert Everett calls response to Schofield scandal ‘homophobic'

Saturday 3 June 2023 10:44 , Ellie Harrison

Veteran British actor Everett has come to the defence of Schofield...

Rupert Everett decries ‘homophobic’ coverage of Philip Schofield affair scandal

Schofield opens up about being scared to leave his house

Saturday 3 June 2023 10:00 , Ellie Harrison

In the ex-TV presenter’s first interview since he resigned from ITV and its morning broadcast show, he said he feared getting spat on in public.

Phillip Schofield fears leaving home amid fallout from secret affair

The inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall

Saturday 3 June 2023 09:31 , Ellie Harrison

“British light entertainment had not seen a rise and fall so dramatic since the downfall of Michael Barrymore, whose career was destroyed when a man was found dead in the swimming pool of Barrymore’s £2m mansion after a party in 2001. The circumstances are very different, but Schofield’s downward trajectory has been no less cataclysmic.”

Technicolour nightmare: the inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall

Holly Willoughby’s new This Morning co-host announced as return speculation ends

Saturday 3 June 2023 09:00 , Inga Parkel

Speculation as to whether Holly Willoughby will return to host This Morning is over: she will be on Monday’s (5 June) show with a new co-host.

Holly Willoughby will return to the This Morning sofa (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

She will be back presenting for the first time since Schofield’s departure

Everything we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s ‘fall-out’

Saturday 3 June 2023 08:00 , Inga Parkel

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby news

Saturday 3 June 2023 07:00 , Inga Parkel

Read ITV’s letter on Phillip Schofield review in full

Saturday 3 June 2023 06:00 , Inga Parkel

Dame Carolyn McCall has written to the Culture Secretary and Ofcom about the presenter’s departure from This Morning

Meet the key players in ITV’s This Morning scandal

Saturday 3 June 2023 05:00 , Inga Parkel

Phillip Schofield’s resignation from ITV – and the scandal surrounding his departure – is continuing to cause chaos at the broadcaster.

Last week, the 61-year-old presenter resigned from hosting This Morning as he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague and lying about it.

The network’s bosses are now facing questions from MPs over the scandal, while ITV has ordered a review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show amid reports of a “toxic” environment behind the scenes.

As questions continue to be asked, we have taken a look at the key players at the broadcaster involved.

Dame Carolyn McCall has written to the Culture Secretary and Ofcom about the presenter’s departure from ‘This Morning’