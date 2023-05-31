Phillip Schofield: ITV announces external review of how it handled affair

Phillip Schofield left ITV last week, after he admitted lying about an affair with a young male colleague

ITV has launched an externally led review into its handling of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and his colleague.

The review was confirmed by chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall in a letter seen by the PA news agency.

The former This Morning presenter left the network last week after he admitted lying about the affair.

ITV previously said it had investigated in 2020, but that both parties denied the relationship.

The network has now instructed a barrister to carry out an external review to "establish the facts".

Jane Mulcahy KC "will review our records and talk to people involved," Dame Carolyn said in the letter.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger male ITV employee.

ITV said the external review would be carried out "as quickly as possible"

The letter from Dame Carolyn reads: "This work will also consider our relevant processes and policies and whether we need to change or strengthen any.

"Given Phillip's admission of the extent of his deception the work will extend to cover any related issues that may emerge. This work will be carried out as quickly as possible and we will be happy to share the outcome."

The letter was addressed to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage, and Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes.

The letter mentions the "significant media coverage concerning Phillip Schofield" and adds: "As you would expect we take the matter extremely seriously and have reviewed our own records over the weekend."

The broadcast network also reiterated that it investigated rumours of a relationship in 2020, but "did not find any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour".

Phillip Schofield presented This Morning opposite Holly Willoughby until his exit last week

Dame Carolyn said there had been "a lot of inaccuracy" in reporting, adding the former employee Schofield admitted to an affair with has been offered support throughout.

She said: "The ITV employee was aged 19 when he first did work experience at This Morning in 2015 and 20 years old when he applied and succeeded in securing a job as a runner on the show."

ITV bosses, including Dame Carolyn, are set to face MPs on the Commons DCMS Committee on Tuesday to discuss reforms to the laws governing public broadcasting.

MP John Nicolson, a former BBC journalist who sits on the committee and is also the SNP's culture spokesman, said on Twitter that recent events at ITV were a "cause for concern" and that he was looking forward to "getting some answers" from ITV bosses.