Phillip Schofield nervous as wife gives him a lockdown haircut

Philip Schofield has let his wife Stephanie cut his hair. (Getty Images)

Phillip Schofield has finally braved a home haircut - courtesy of his wife Stephanie.

The This Morning presenter has been moaning about needing a trim for weeks - and even co-presenter Holly Willoughby has offered to cut his hair for him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Schofield, 58, has finally bitten the bullet, seven weeks in to the coronavirus lockdown, following the announcement the hospitality sector - including hairdressers - would not return to work before July 4.

Phillip Schofield before his haircut. (Schofe/Instagram)

The TV presenter wrote on his Instagram stories: “July?! Sod that!”

Read more: Piers Morgan’s wife cuts his hair in lockdown

He then shared a video of himself and his wife of 27 years consulting over Facetime with celebrity hairstylist Lino Carbosiero on how best to cut his hair.

Schofield looks nervous as Stephanie laughs “Not the sharpest of scissors.”

He quips: “Do you want to get the bread knife out?!”

But admiring the results afterwards he says: “That is a quality quarantine cut! Nicely done, very good, thank you. How much do I owe you?"

Phillip Schofield after his haircut by wife Stephanie (Schofe/Instagram)

Schofield lives with wife Stephanie and their two adult daughters Molly and Ruby.

In February this year the TV presenter and musical theatre actor came out as gay.

Read more: Phillip Schofield slams latest lockdown advice from Boris Johnson

He announced to his 3.1 million followers on Instagram at the time: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

Phillip Schofield with wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Ruby and Molly. (PA)

Schofield added: "My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”

He denied he had been pressurised into coming out publicly and was flooded with messages of support from fans and fellow celebrities.