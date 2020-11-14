Phillip Schofield says family is a 'work in progress' and 'different' after his coming out

Phillip Schofield, Stephanie Lowe, Ruby Lowe (L) and Molly Lowe (R) attend the UK Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Phillip Schofield has said his family is a "work in progress" after his coming out earlier in the year.

The This Morning presenter, who is parent to two daughters, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, with wife Stephanie, made the remarks as he appeared on Scott Mills and Chris Stark's BBC Radio 5 Live show on Saturday.

"We love each other massively," he said. "We are a loving family, that hasn't changed...it's us four but different.

"We are a work in progress. I've been very honest about all of this and there's no question that we have to pick our way through this daily as a family.

"And that's what we are doing. We've just got to make our way through very unusual and unexpected waters."

When asked how he personally was doing, Schofield, 58, explained: "I'm okay, I'm still a work in progress, I still have to come to terms with my life and with me."

In his autobiography, Life's What You Make It, the father-of-two said he hadn't realised he was gay when he married his wife back in 1993.

He said: “I didn’t know I was gay when I married Steph. If I had, I wouldn’t have got married.

“When things got really dark, [Steph] reminded me how much they all loved me and that there was nothing that the four of us couldn’t cope with.”

While Schofield made his sexuality public in a now-deleted Instagram post and appearance on This Morning earlier in 2020, he had previously opened up about it to his wife and children.

