This Morning's Phillip Schofield clarifies Trump comment after sparking controversy

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has clarified a comment he made on Tuesday's instalment of the programme regarding Donald Trump as the show discussed his use of hydroxychloroquine to ward off the coronavirus.

Following footage of the US President talking about taking the unproven drug, Schofield, 58, said: "He's still there, sadly."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His words prompted some viewers to complain via Twitter, as they believed the host was wishing Trump ill.

Read more: Daniel Radcliffe feels ‘weird’ that Rupert Grint has become a father

Sharing an article detailing some watchers' outrage to Twitter, Schofield explained: "Still in OFFICE!! Not still alive FFS!!!"

Still in OFFICE!! Not still alive FFS!!! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ncuYVCNjGl — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) May 19, 2020

Those who criticised him appeared to misinterpret his words as one had tweeted: "Ffs Phil! He was elected whether you like it or not. I hope you weren’t wishing him dead there, fella. The guys a moron but ffs #ThisMorning."

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

Meanwhile he was also compared to Miriam Margolyes who said earlier this month that when Boris Johnson was originally tested positive for COVID-19 she wanted him “to die” before changing her mind.

"Did the suitably outraged Schofe just do a Miriam Margolyes there on Trump ? #ThisMorning," the viewer wrote.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House May 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump held a roundtable meeting with Restaurant Executives and Industry Leaders at the White House today. (Photo by Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

The US President shared in a press conference at the White House that he was taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus despite no evidence proving that it can actually fight the virus.

"I've taken it for a week and a half now, and I'm still here," the 73-year-old politician told press.

The matter was discussed by presenters Schofield and Holly Willoughby as well as guests Matthew Wright and Nicola Thorp on This Morning.