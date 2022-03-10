Phillip Schofield breaks silence on evacuation to say This Morning team went to pub

(Phillip Schofield Instagram)

Phillip Schofield has revealed the This Morning team spent the day at the pub after the ITV show was forced off-air following a security threat.

The 59-year-old television presenter and his co-star Holly Willoughby were among the staff evacuated from the ITV building after an alert Thursday morning.

Addressing the events after returning to the studios, Schofield broke his silence to say it had been a “false alarm” and he shared the team had headed to the pub after being evacuated.

Alongside a smiling picture on his Instagram page, he wrote: “Back in my dressing room @thismorning after a security alert. All ok and thankfully a false alarm. Thank you to our team @thisistvc and @metpolice_uk for being amazing… I’ve been to the pub with everyone, now back to get my house keys!!”

ITV has also addressed Thursday morning’s security alert and confirmed the issue has been resolved.

"Due to a suspected security alert, the building which ITV daytime broadcast from was safely evacuated,” an ITV spokesperson said.

“The issue has been resolved and staff have returned to the building following the all clear from the police. We apologise for the interruption to the schedule and we have now returned to normal programming."

The television duo were in the middle of presenting This Morning live when the security alert was flagged.

When the show returned from an advert break, a pre-recorded segment was played where Schofield and Willoughby told viewers they couldn’t present a live episode.

A pre-recorded episode of Loose Women was aired following This Morning.

During a successful evacuation, some of the ITV team reportedly headed to the pub as they waited to hear an update about the security threat.

The studios were evacuated as a precaution after officers were called to a report of a suspicious item on Wood Lane in White City, police said.

White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed as officers dealt with the suspicious item.

However, the incident has since been stood down and ITV staff were able to return to work.

"At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City. It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered.

"The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed. The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing."