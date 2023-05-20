Phillip Schofield Announces This Morning Departure After 21 Years

Phillip Schofield is leaving This Morning

Phillip Schofield is set to leave This Morning after 21 years, it has been announced.

In a statement, the presenter said he was exiting the ITV daytime show.

Phillip’s departure follows multiple claims of a fallout with co-host Holly Willoughby – something he previously denied.

In a statement, the former host said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Holly and Phillip have hosted This Morning together since 2009

Phillip joined This Morning in 2002, originally co-hosting with Fern Britton until she quit the show in 2009.

Holly was brought in as her replacement after Phil lobbied for her to get the job, having already built a professional relationship while hosting Dancing On Ice together since 2006.

Over the years, Phillip and Holly became known for their off-screen friendship as well as their on-screen partnership, which was characterised by giggling, innuendos and good humour.

She also supported him after he publicly came out as gay live on the show in February 2020.

Phillip previously hosted This Morning with Fern Britton from 2002 to 2009

However, in May 2022 tabloid reports emerged that there was reportedly a rift between the presenters that meant they were “barely speaking” when the cameras were off.

Phillip issued a statement claiming he and Holly were “still best of friends”, and described her as his “rock”.

However, he admitted the previous “few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us”, following his brother’s recent conviction for sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years.

Phillip’s denial of a rift with Holly did nothing to dampen the rumours, with various claims made in the tabloids that bosses were looking to shake things up behind the scenes.

Holly and ITV did not publicly comment on the state of the presenters’ relationship or their future on the show after previously being contacted by HuffPost UK.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.

