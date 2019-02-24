Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea for second straight win

Rachit Thukral
motorsport.com

The 10-lap sprint followed the same grid as Race 1, putting Kawasaki pair Rea and Leon Haslam ahead of Ducati’s Bautista on the front row.

Rea got away cleanly from pole position but Haslam got bogged down and was overtaken by both Bautista and Yamaha’s Alex Lowes, dropping down to fourth.

Lowes subsequently managed to pick off Bautista later in the lap, but the Spaniard used the straightline advantage of the new Panigale V4 R to shoot back into second.

Bautista again used the grunt of his Ducati to pass Rea into Turn 1 and take the lead, although unlike Lowes the Kawasaki rider was able to fight back and retake position into Turn 4.

On the following two laps, Bautista yet again tried to exploit Ducati’s speed at the start/finish straight in his battle with Rea, but the latter was able to brake later on each occasion and maintain the status quo.


From there on, Bautista maintained an edge over Rea and slowly started chipping away on the penultimate lap before going on to win the race by over a second.

Haslam finished five seconds down the road in third, while Lowes dropped away after his early heroics and barely held off Yamaha teammate Michael van der Mark for fourth.

GRT Yamaha pair Marco Melandri and Sandro Cortese were also involved in a late race fight, with the Italian making a move on the last lap to steal sixth from the reigning World Supersport champion.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished eighth on the Barni Ducati, ahead of Eugene Laverty (GoEleven Ducati), while factory Ducati rider Chaz Davies finished 10th for the second race in a row, having started from 16th on the grid.

Leon Camier and Ryuichi Kiyonari were classified 13th and 14th for the revived works Honda outfit.

Leandro Mercado, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jordi Torres were involved in a three-bike accident on the final lap.

As per the new WSBK format, the results of the Superpole race will partially decide the grid for the final race of the weekend.

The top nine finishers from this race will form the first three rows, with the rest of the grid, from 10th onwards, determined by Saturday's regular qualifying session.

Race 2 results:

1

19

ESP
ESP

 Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

-

2

1

GBR
GBR

 Jonathan Rea

Kawasaki

1.176

3

91

GBR
GBR

 Leon Haslam

Kawasaki

5.072

4

22

GBR
GBR

 Alex Lowes

Yamaha

6.713

5

60

HOL
HOL

 Michael van der Mark

Yamaha

6.800

6

33

ITA
ITA

 Marco Melandri

Yamaha

7.904

7

11

GER
GER

 Sandro Cortese

Yamaha

8.224

8

21

ITA
ITA

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Ducati

10.944

9

50

IRL
IRL

 Eugene Laverty

Ducati

12.416

10

7

GBR
GBR

 Chaz Davies

Ducati

14.068

11

66

GBR
GBR

 Tom Sykes

BMW

14.710

12

28

GER
GER

 Markus Reiterberger

BMW

16.994

13

2

GBR
GBR

 Leon Camier

Honda

20.012

14

23

JPN
JPN

 Ryuichi Kiyonari

Honda

24.013

15

54

TUR
TUR

 Toprak Razgatlioglu

Kawasaki

36.851

16

17

AUS
AUS

 Troy Herfoss

Honda

48.731

17

81

ESP
ESP

 Jordi Torres

Kawasaki

58.942

Ret

36

ARG
ARG

 Leandro Mercado

Kawasaki

1 Lap

Ret

52

ITA
ITA

 Alessandro Delbianco

Honda

9 Laps

