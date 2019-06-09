Phillip Island TCR: O'Keeffe wins Race 2, Tanders clash

For the second race running there was action on the opening lap, starting with James Moffat losing his GRM Renault on the way into Turn 2.

As Andre Heimgartner (Kelly Racing Subaru) slowed to avoid the spinning Renault, he was hit from behind by an unsighted Tander, who was subsequently dumped back into the pack, his MPC Audi carrying significant front-end damage.

There was more drama for Tander just two corners later, the Supercars star tangling with two of his MPC teammates at Honda. It started as he rubbed doors with Aaron Cameron in the MPC VW, before he piled into the rear bumper of the MPC Audi driven by his wife Leanne Tander.

Out front O'Keeffe (ASM Alfa) and Will Brown (HMO Hyundai) swiftly gapped the field, the Hyundai driver pulling off an incredible pass for the lead at Turn 1 on Lap 2.

It was a short-lived lead, though, Brown promptly running wide at Honda and letting O'Keeffe back through.

By mid-race the lead pair were more than 6s clear of the field, O'Keeffe with his own little 1.2s buffer over Brown.

But it wasn't a little buffer for long, O'Keeffe in a class of his own across the second half of the race as he streaked away to a 6.2s win.

MPC Audi driver Hamish Ribarits profited nicely from his three teammates clashing on that opening lap, emerging from the carnage in third. The TCR rookie could easily hold is own from there, even closing to within a second of Brown in the closing stages.

Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai) went from last on the grid to fourth by the finish, followed by Alex Rullo (Kelly Racing Holden) and Chris Pither (GRM Renault).

Cameron recovered to seventh, Jimmy Vernon (GRM Alfa) was eighth, while Alexandra Whitley (Alliance VW) held off Moffat for ninth.