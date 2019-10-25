Phillip Island MotoGP: Vinales fastest in wet, Quartararo crashes

Jamie Klein
Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales set the pace in a wet opening practice session for MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, as Fabio Quartararo suffered a major crash.

Vinales was the only rider to break the 1m39s barrier during the 45-minute session on Friday morning, ending up 0.147 seconds clear of nearest rival Jack Miller on the Pramac Ducati.

Quartararo had to be taken to the medical centre after being stretchered away from the scene of his crash, the Siberia left-hander - the Petronas SRT Yamaha rookie having suffered a high-side in the tricky conditions.

Miller, Vinales and Marc Marquez all took turns at the head of the timing sheets in the opening half of the session, with Honda man Marquez moving to the fore with a 1m39.719s and then later a 1m39.398s.

But Vinales soon surpassed that with a 1m39.338s, and after a series of improvements he ended up on a 1m38.957s just as the rain began to intensify.

That meant he would remain on top for the remainder of the session, although Miller was able to improve to a 1m39.104s to jump ahead of Marquez for second.

Behind the lead trio, Valentino Rossi, who is set to make his 400th grand prix start at Phillip Island, was fourth-fastest on the second works Yamaha, 0.928s off the pace.

Danilo Petrucci was best of the factory Ducatis in fifth ahead of lead Petronas rider Franco Morbidelli, with Quartararo ending up seventh after his tumble.

KTM pair Pol Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira were next up, followed by Andrea Dovizioso - who rounded out the top 10 on his Ducati.

In his first session aboard a Honda, Johann Zarco was 13th-quickest and a little over two seconds off the pace, putting him one place ahead of LCR team-mate Cal Crutchlow and just behind the lead Suzuki of Alex Rins.

Jorge Lorenzo was again the slowest of the Honda runners in 18th, three seconds off the pace.

Aprilia had a strangely low-key session as both of its riders completed only 13 laps - the least of anybody - and filled out the last two positions, Andrea Iannone in 21st leading Aleix Espargaro in 22nd.

Practice one times

Pos

Rider

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1m38.957s

-

20

2

Jack Miller

Ducati

1m39.104s

0.147s

15

3

Marc Marquez

Honda

1m39.342s

0.385s

17

4

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1m39.885s

0.928s

19

5

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1m39.910s

0.953s

16

6

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1m40.320s

1.363s

23

7

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1m40.575s

1.618s

19

8

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1m40.587s

1.630s

20

9

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1m40.675s

1.718s

21

10

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1m40.690s

1.733s

18

11

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1m40.799s

1.842s

17

12

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1m40.860s

1.903s

21

13

Johann Zarco

Honda

1m41.052s

2.095s

21

14

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1m41.073s

2.116s

16

15

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1m41.118s

2.161s

20

16

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1m41.180s

2.223s

21

17

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1m41.371s

2.414s

21

18

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1m41.958s

3.001s

16

19

Mika Kallio

KTM

1m42.306s

3.349s

20

20

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1m43.547s

4.590s

21

21

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1m43.779s

4.822s

13

22

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1m44.148s

5.191s

13

