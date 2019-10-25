Phillip Island MotoGP: Vinales fastest in wet, Quartararo crashes
Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales set the pace in a wet opening practice session for MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, as Fabio Quartararo suffered a major crash.
Vinales was the only rider to break the 1m39s barrier during the 45-minute session on Friday morning, ending up 0.147 seconds clear of nearest rival Jack Miller on the Pramac Ducati.
Quartararo had to be taken to the medical centre after being stretchered away from the scene of his crash, the Siberia left-hander - the Petronas SRT Yamaha rookie having suffered a high-side in the tricky conditions.
Miller, Vinales and Marc Marquez all took turns at the head of the timing sheets in the opening half of the session, with Honda man Marquez moving to the fore with a 1m39.719s and then later a 1m39.398s.
But Vinales soon surpassed that with a 1m39.338s, and after a series of improvements he ended up on a 1m38.957s just as the rain began to intensify.
That meant he would remain on top for the remainder of the session, although Miller was able to improve to a 1m39.104s to jump ahead of Marquez for second.
Behind the lead trio, Valentino Rossi, who is set to make his 400th grand prix start at Phillip Island, was fourth-fastest on the second works Yamaha, 0.928s off the pace.
Danilo Petrucci was best of the factory Ducatis in fifth ahead of lead Petronas rider Franco Morbidelli, with Quartararo ending up seventh after his tumble.
KTM pair Pol Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira were next up, followed by Andrea Dovizioso - who rounded out the top 10 on his Ducati.
In his first session aboard a Honda, Johann Zarco was 13th-quickest and a little over two seconds off the pace, putting him one place ahead of LCR team-mate Cal Crutchlow and just behind the lead Suzuki of Alex Rins.
Jorge Lorenzo was again the slowest of the Honda runners in 18th, three seconds off the pace.
Aprilia had a strangely low-key session as both of its riders completed only 13 laps - the least of anybody - and filled out the last two positions, Andrea Iannone in 21st leading Aleix Espargaro in 22nd.
Practice one times
Pos
Rider
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1m38.957s
-
20
2
Jack Miller
Ducati
1m39.104s
0.147s
15
3
Marc Marquez
Honda
1m39.342s
0.385s
17
4
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1m39.885s
0.928s
19
5
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1m39.910s
0.953s
16
6
Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha
1m40.320s
1.363s
23
7
Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha
1m40.575s
1.618s
19
8
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1m40.587s
1.630s
20
9
Miguel Oliveira
KTM
1m40.675s
1.718s
21
10
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1m40.690s
1.733s
18
11
Karel Abraham
Ducati
1m40.799s
1.842s
17
12
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1m40.860s
1.903s
21
13
Johann Zarco
Honda
1m41.052s
2.095s
21
14
Cal Crutchlow
Honda
1m41.073s
2.116s
16
15
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1m41.118s
2.161s
20
16
Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati
1m41.180s
2.223s
21
17
Hafizh Syahrin
KTM
1m41.371s
2.414s
21
18
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
1m41.958s
3.001s
16
19
Mika Kallio
KTM
1m42.306s
3.349s
20
20
Tito Rabat
Ducati
1m43.547s
4.590s
21
21
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1m43.779s
4.822s
13
22
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1m44.148s
5.191s
13
