Phillies, Zack Wheeler reportedly agree to multi-year contract extension

Liz Roscher
·Staff writer
·1 min read
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on September 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly in agreement on a multi-year contract extension that will keep the ace in Phillies pinstripes for the foreseeable future.

This story will be updated.