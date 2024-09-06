Phillies visit the Marlins on 5-game road win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (84-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (52-88, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 2.63 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -231, Marlins +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they face the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 26-46 in home games and 52-88 overall. The Marlins have a 37-17 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 37-31 record in road games and an 84-56 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams play Friday for the 11th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads Miami with 25 home runs while slugging .461. Derek Hill is 8-for-42 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber is third on the Phillies with 51 extra base hits (19 doubles and 32 home runs). J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (back), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Alec Bohm: day-to-day (hand), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press