Phillies turn to Smyly as series continues with Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies used some late-inning drama to put themselves in a better position in the postseason chase on Monday night.

On Tuesday, they will look to seal a series victory when they play the middle game of a three-game set against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sean Rodriguez entered the series opener in the seventh inning and eventually sent the Philadelphia faithful home happy after a 6-5, 11-inning win. He led off the final frame with a walk-off homer down the left field line.

Rodriguez, a member of the Pirates in 2017 and 2018, said it didn't matter how long the Phillies had to play just as long as they notched another win.

"When it's a W, it's definitely what you look forward to," Rodriguez said. "If it takes 20 (innings) sometimes, that's what you've got to do to get the W."

The victory brought Philadelphia to within one game of the idle Chicago Cubs, who currently hold the second National League wild-card spot.

Phillies left-hander Drew Smyly, who will start the Tuesday game against Pittsburgh at Citizens Bank Park, was impressive in his first two starts with the Phillies back in July but has labored since.

He owns an 0-1 mark with a 7.45 ERA in four starts this month. The long ball has victimized him, as opponents have slugged seven homers in 19 1/3 innings in August.

Smyly, who is 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA in six starts with the Phillies overall, made his first start with his current team against Pittsburgh on July 21 after joining the team earlier in the day. the Arkansas native fired six innings of one-run ball.

While Smyly didn't factor in the decision, his strong work helped lead Philadelphia to a 2-1 win after Rhys Hoskins homered in the 11th inning.

In three career outings (two starts) against the Pirates, Smyly is 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA. He has allowed 12 hits and five runs in 12 innings but has recorded 16 strikeouts.

The Pirates have won just 44 games -- 11 of them coming against NL Central foe Cincinnati -- but they had a shot at their fourth straight victory until Rodriguez's homer ultimately did them in.

Part of the better play of late has to do with the production of some of the youngsters, including new leadoff hitter Kevin Newman.

The shortstop hit a two-run single in the seventh inning on Monday night to give the Pirates their first lead. Newman, batting .303, was constantly on base against the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.

"I love a guy who can do things on the bases and score runs," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Newman before Monday's game. "I put him up there (at leadoff) to jump-start the offense. He did a nice job of jump-starting himself and the offense."

Pittsburgh's Tuesday starting pitcher, Steven Brault (3-3, 3.98 ERA), has been a force in a struggling rotation. He owns a 2.62 ERA in his past 11 starts, though the Pirates have been victorious in just three of those games.

The Phillies will face Brault, 27, for the first time this season. The southpaw has appeared in just three games (two starts) against Philadelphia with modest results.

Brault is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA vs. the Phillies, allowing 12 hits and seven runs (five earned) while walking four and striking out nine in 11 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media