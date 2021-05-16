Phillies star Harper exits with sore shoulder, Jays win 4-0

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Philadelphia 4-0 Saturday night in a game when Phillies star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness.

Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats.

The Phillies said Harper is day to day.

Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola (3-3). The drive to right was Guerrero's sixth to the opposite field.

Anthony Kay went four innings for the Blue Jays, giving up one hit, two walks and striking out six during a 79-pitch outing. Relievers Travis Bergen (2-0), A.J. Cole, Tyler Chatwood and Jordan Romano helped Toronto pitchers finish with 14 strikeouts.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI double and Reese McGuire added a run-scoring single as Toronto took a 3-0 lead in the second.

Nola allowed three runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine and walked three.

Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto in the eighth. Manager Joe Girardi said Realmuto had a sore left wrist.

Realmuto left Tuesday's game against Washington after taking a foul ball off his left knee and felt ill with a fever Wednesday night. After not playing Thursday, he was the DH in Friday night's series opener with the Blue Jays.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Didi Gregorius (right elbow stiffness) was out of the lineup for the third straight game and said he will undergo additional tests that will likely include a second MRI exam on Monday. Gregorius said there is swelling on the outside of the elbow that limits his swinging a bat. “I am worried because I haven’t been on the field,” said Gregorius, who isn’t sure if he can avoid going on the injured list. … RHP Archie Bradley (left oblique strain) allowed one run and two hits over one inning for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Blue Jays: CF George Springer (quadriceps) continues taking batting practice and is going through his rehab program but there is no date for when he will return. “It’s always tough to tell when it comes to quads,” manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Story continues

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Chase Anderson (2-3) and Toronto LHP Robbie Ray (1-1) are the scheduled starters in the series finale on Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Mark Didtler, The Associated Press