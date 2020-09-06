Phillies put Bruce, Quinn on IL; thin ahead of busy stretch

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Roman Quinn collides with the outfield wall after he missed an RBI double hit by New York Mets' Robinson Chirinos during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Philadelphia Phillies put outfielders Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn on the injured list Sunday, leaving the roster in a bind ahead of a busy stretch in the schedule.

Bruce re-aggravated a left quadriceps injury Saturday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets and was added to the 10-day injured list. Quinn was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after slamming into the center field wall chasing a flyball Saturday.

Outfielder Kyle Garlick was recalled from the club's alternate site, exhausting Philadelphia's 40-man position players at their Triple-A park in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Right-hander Mauricio Llovera was also called up.

The Phillies begin a stretch Tuesday that includes five doubleheaders in 15 days as they make up games postponed by positive coronavirus tests early in this pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

''Hopefully we can get some guys back fairly quickly,'' manager Joe Girardi said following a 14-1 loss to the Mets on Sunday. ''Right now the only true center fielder we have is (Adam) Haseley. So it's a little bit challenging right now.''

Philadelphia has only four primary outfielders on the active roster - Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, Haseley and Garlick - and the team is trying to limit McCutchen's outfield reps after he tore the ACL in his left knee last year.

The club could get Scott Kingery off the injured list this week after the utility player went down last week. Otherwise, outfielders Mikie Mahtook, Nick Martini and Mickey Moniak are on the Phillies' 60-man roster but are not on the 40-man roster, which is full. The deadline to complete trades was last Monday.

Philadelphia added catcher Henri Lartigue, third baseman Luke Williams and left-hander Jeff Singer to their 60-man player pool.

