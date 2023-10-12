Phillies Player Nick Castellanos' Son Has the Cutest Reaction to His Dad's Home Run — See the Photo

The professional baseball player shares his son with ex Vanessa Hernandez

Nick Castellanos' son had the best reaction after his father hit a home run.

During Wednesday's Philadelphia Phillies game against the Atlanta Braves, the professional baseball player's son Liam, 10, watched from the stands as his dad hit his second home run of the game in the eighth inning.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Phillies, Liam can be seen in disbelief, with both hands on his cheeks, staring as his dad runs the bases. "PEEP LIAM 🥹," the post read.

Castellanos shares Liam with ex Vanessa Hernandez. He is also dad to son Otto, 17 months, whom he shares with wife Jessica.

The athlete often shares photos of his kids, including a post on Instagram from September that showed his son Liam caged between two metal rolling carts. "So I hear people have been calling me a good dad on social media," he wrote in the caption.

"Right on social media. Right on."

Earlier this summer, he shared a photo of both his boys as they wore matching Scooby Doo T-shirts. His son Otto sat on top of a dog while Liam stood behind, smiling for the camera. "This mystery is easy to solve. Help support the @pspca," he wrote.

For Halloween last year, Castellanos' kids got into the spirit, dressing up as characters from The Mandalorian. Liam went as the Mandalorian while Otto dressed as Grogu.

