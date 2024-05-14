Phillies play the Mets leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (29-13, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (19-21, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Butto (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -140, Mets +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

New York has a 19-21 record overall and a 10-13 record in home games. The Mets are sixth in the NL with 41 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Philadelphia is 29-13 overall and 14-6 in road games. The Phillies have a 23-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 15-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 8-2, .276 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (back), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press