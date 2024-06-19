Phillies take on the Padres after Castellanos' 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (37-40, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-24, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (4-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-1, 1.77 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -161, Padres +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Diego Padres after Nicholas Castellanos had four hits on Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Padres.

Philadelphia is 49-24 overall and 29-10 in home games. The Phillies have gone 34-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego is 37-40 overall and 19-19 in road games. The Padres are 32-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 17 home runs while slugging .468. David Dahl is 6-for-30 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 10 home runs, 41 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .320 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .283 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press