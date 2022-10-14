Phillies Minor League Pitcher Dead at 20 After Cancer Diagnosis: 'He Was Incredibly Passionate'

Corey Phelan

Philadelphia Phillies Twitter

Minor League pitcher Cory Phelan has died at age 20, the Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday.

Phelan had been on the injured list after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the blood, in April. He had played five rookie league games after being signed by the Phillies as a free agent in August 2020, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan," the Phillies said in a statement Thursday. "Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else."

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer," the Phillies added.

After his diagnosis with cancer, the New York native was able to spend time with the Phillies when they played at Citi Field against the Mets in May.

"It was awesome. I can't put into words how awesome it was," Phelan said after the special visit, per MLB. "Every time I can watch them on TV, depending on what channel they are playing on, I watch them and I root for them every game. I love watching them play. They bring my spirits up."

"Corey is and always will be a special person," said Preston Mattingly, the Phillies' director of player development, in the team's released statement.

"His smile lit up a room and everyone who came in contact with him cherished the interaction. His memory will live on, especially with the Phillies organization," he added.