Phillies take on the Mariners looking to break road skid

Philadelphia Phillies (65-45, first in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-53, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.94 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-7, 3.11 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -119, Phillies -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to end a three-game road slide when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 33-23 in home games and 59-53 overall. The Mariners have a 24-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has a 65-45 record overall and a 27-24 record in road games. The Phillies have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.63.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 23 home runs while slugging .431. Victor Robles is 13-for-42 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 39 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

