Phillies look to stop skid in matchup with the Mets

Philadelphia Phillies (89-72, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (74-86, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Strahm (9-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Butto (1-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a three-game losing streak, take on the New York Mets.

New York has a 42-37 record in home games and a 74-86 record overall. The Mets are 57-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has gone 40-40 in road games and 89-72 overall. The Phillies have gone 42-16 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday's game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Alvarez has 12 doubles, 25 home runs and 63 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-37 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple and 47 home runs while hitting .197 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-34 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .218 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Trea Turner: day-to-day (elbow), Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press