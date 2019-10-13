Phillies will interview Dusty Baker for manager gig, report says

The Phillies are wasting no time trying to find a new manager for the team.

Philadelphia has been granted permission by the Giants to interview Dusty Baker, who currently serves as a special advisor for San Francisco, the Chicago Tribune reported.

According to The Athletic, the Phillies will also interview Joe Girardi and Buck Showalter this week.

Baker, 70, will have his interview later this week, according to the report.

The Phillies are looking to replace Gabe Kapler, who was fired Thursday morning after two seasons with the team. Interestingly, the Giants reportedly plan to interview Kapler for their vacant manager position after Bruce Bochy retired.

Baker's manager career started with the Giants in 1993, and he remained with the team until 2002. He then spent four seasons with the Cubs before becoming the manager of the Reds from the 2008 season to 2013.

The Nationals hired Baker before the 2016 season, where he remained until the end of the 2018 season.

Overall, Baker has a 1,863-1,636 will all four clubs, which also includes seven division titles and a 2002 National League championship.