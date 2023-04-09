Phillies' 13.5 carat diamond NL championship rings have game-used baseball leather inside

The Philadelphia Phillies took a little extra time before Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Reds to hand out National League championship rings to their players and staff.

While the Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in six games in last year's World Series, the fans at Citizens Bank Park were happy to join in celebrating their surprising run to the NL pennant.

During the on-field ceremony, a total of 41 rings were presented to 29 players and 12 coaches.

According to the team, each ring contains leather from a game-used baseball from World Series Game 5 last November in Philadelphia. The ring was designed by Jason of Beverly Hills.

"Every season has a story, and we wanted this ring to celebrate the story of an amazing season by an amazing team," Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills, said in a statement released by the team. “The Phillies have delivered a historic ring that screams ‘WE APPRECIATE YOU.’”

Presenting the National League Championship ring 💍 pic.twitter.com/lSutsIMPVX — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 9, 2023

Some of the other features:

The ring contains 13.50 total carats set in white gold — with 419 diamonds, 152 red rubies, 97 blue sapphires and 668 total stones.

The ring's Liberty Bell logo contains .82 carats of sapphires, representing the the 82 hits the Phillies accumulated in winning the National League title.

The 96 diamonds in the word "champions" represent the 96 total wins the Phillies had through the NLCS.

The side of the ring has the Phillies logo with the letter P encrusted in rubies.

Below the player's jersey number, there's a nod to the team's postseason theme song, "Dancing On My Own."

Bryce Harper tries his 2022 NLCS championship ring on for size before Sunday's game against the Reds.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia Phillies show off 2022 NL championship rings, 13.5 carats