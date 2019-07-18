Phillies' Hector Neris' 'emotions' not sitting well with Dodgers

The Dodgers aren't happy with Phillies reliever Hector Neris.

Neris secured the save in the Philadelphia's 7-6 win at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday and did so while getting a bit animated.

Max Muncy said Neris screamed "F— you" at the Dodgers after the save.

Hector Neris stared at Dodgers dugout after his save.



Dodgers say he yelled F*** You at them



Russell Martin from dugout told Hector, let’s meet in the hallway



Hector after: “Its just emotions”#Phillies

pic.twitter.com/PpgT6OP4mu













— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 18, 2019

Muncy himself was more puzzled than angry.

"He’s blown about eight saves against us over the last two years,” Muncy said, via the Athletic. “I guess he was finally excited he got one.”

Neris didn't stop there though. He stared down manager Dave Roberts and company on the top step which got the Dodgers even more heated.

“To look in our dugout and to taunt in any way, I think it’s unacceptable,” Roberts said.

Neris' antics are a bit odd to say the least. The Dodgers should have been the ones mad at the Phillies reliever coming into this game. He was ejected Tuesday for throwing at the head of David Freese and subsequently suspended three games for his actions.

And the Dodgers should probably be even more upset because Neris' suspension has been put on hold as he is appealing and he was able to get a save when he probably shouldn't have been on the mound after a pretty blatant decision to throw at Freese's head.

So why would Neris be heated? He said it was "just emotions."

What is crystal clear though is the Dodgers now probably have a grudge against the reliever, and if the two match up later this season — or God forbid for Neris in the playoffs — things could get really chippy.



