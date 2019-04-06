Phillies fans won't want Bryce Harper to attempt this risky move again

Bryce Harper had Phillies fans holding their breath after he hurdled Twins' catcher Willians Astudillo. (AP)

Bryce Harper is a lot of things.

An Olympic hurdler is not one of them.

The Philadelphia Phillies $350 million man had fans on the edge of their seats Saturday when he attempted to leap over Minnesota Twins catcher Willians Astudillo during the sixth inning of a 6-2 loss.

We're guessing most of those fans were also holding their breath and then checking their pulse as Harper flew through the air and landed near home plate.

We’re gonna keep harping on how much we love La Tortuga. 🐢#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/1e9zcBAw9l — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 6, 2019

Harper was out on the play.

More importantly, he was safe. As in not injured.

Harper was attempting to score the tying run after Cesar Hernandez poked a fly ball to medium center field. He was cut down by a good throw from former No. 1 overall pick Byron Buxton and a good tag by Astudillo.

It ended up being a close play as Harper, the baseball and Astudillo ended up in the same place at the same time. That’s what led Harper to make his split-second decision, for better or worse.

It’s a move Phillies fans will appreciate from an effort standpoint.

In terms of risk and reward, they would almost certainly prefer Harper keeps his feet on the ground.

