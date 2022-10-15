Phillies eliminate defending World Series champion Braves, advance to National League Championship Series

Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
·5 min read

After a decadelong playoff disappearance, high hopes greeted by mediocre results and the sinking feeling they might be looking up at the class of their division for a while, the Philadelphia Phillies have returned to their once-expected place: The National League Championship Series.

With perhaps October’s most intimidating and raucous surroundings egging them on, the Phillies completed a four-game Division Series conquest of the Atlanta Braves with a 8-3 victory Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, which once again is the City of Brotherly Love’s hottest autumn destination.

The Phillies, granted a playoff berth only because Major League Baseball opted to expand the field and add a third wild card this season, eliminated the defending World Series champion Braves, who won 101 games in the regular season to Philadelphia’s 87. But the Phillies are now 5-1 in these playoffs, eliminating the Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, and head back on the road to start the NLCS.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrates his inside the park home run in the third inning with designated hitter Bryce Harper.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrates his inside the park home run in the third inning with designated hitter Bryce Harper.

MANNY: Padres' $300 million man has San Diego ready to party

PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS: World Series rematch? Dodgers/Braves vs. Astros is popular pick

Game 1 will be at San Diego’s Petco Park or Dodger Stadium, depending on the outcome of that NLDS. Ace Zack Wheeler is aligned to start Philadelphia’s first NLCS game since 2010, when the San Francisco Giants beat them in Game 6, one mini-dynasty handing off to another.

This time, the Phillies took out the five-time NL East champion Braves, a result that will have instant and long-term ramifications. A look at three takeaways from the Game 4 clincher:

The stars finally shine

We’ve cited this statistic a lot, but now it truly resonates: Since 2019, the Phillies have spent $742.5 million on five players, a binge that began with three seasons of oh-so-close frustration only to finally yield results this season.

And Philly’s playoff run and dismantling of the Braves allowed all their stars to shine.

Bryce Harper started the binge, his 13-year, $330 million deal in 2019 reestablishing Philadelphia as a destination. His homer keyed a Game 2 defeat of St. Louis in the wild card round and he helped ice Saturday’s Game 4 with a nifty opposite-field single and an eighth-inning home run.

J.T. Realmuto continued it, his trade from Miami fulfilling Harper’s wish and his $115.5 million extension keeping him a Philly through this potentially golden era. In Game 4, he electrified Citizens Bank Park and made history with a stirring inside-the-park home run, the first in playoff history by a catcher.

Zack Wheeler was granted a five-year, $118 million deal before the 2020 season, and set the tone by silencing the Cardinals in the playoff opener. He pitched five shutout innings in NLDS Game 2 before Atlanta bested him.

Yet the Phillies could do no better than 82-80 until this winter, when owner John Middleton roared out of the 99-day lockout and guaranteed $79 million to Kyle Schwarber and $100 million to Nick Castellanos.

While Schwarber hit 46 home runs, both had their regular season struggles. But Castellanos poured a season’s worth of value into Game 1 at Atlanta, with three-run scoring hits and a gorgeous defensive play. Schwarber has suffered through a 1-for-20 postseason so far, but his mere existence elicited an intentional walk in Game 3 on Friday, preceding Rhys Hoskins’ series-turning, bat-spiking three-run bomb.

The lesson? Value eventually gets returned, even if you have to wait a minute for it.

Braves: Short-circuited dynasty?

There’s no denying the standard of excellent established by GM Alex Anthopoulos and manager Brian Snitker in Atlanta: They’ve won five straight division titles, a World Series and made consecutive NLCS appearances.

That things went sideways in this NLDS – starting with ace Max Fried’s illness-abetted short outing in Game 1 – won’t change that.

The $662 million in contract extensions granted to Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider is almost enough to ensure long-term greatness. Yet the Braves will face immediate questions, most notably whether to enter the sweepstakes for shortstop Dansby Swanson, who will easily crack the nine-figure mark in free agency this winter.

If the negotiations for franchisee pillar Freddie Freeman are any indication, Atlanta will be looking for a shortstop.

Star closer Kenley Jansen will also be a free agent, and it will be interesting to see how high corporate owner Liberty Media is willing to extend what will already be a club-record payroll.

Yet it's undeniable a huge opportunity - 101 wins, a No. 2 playoff seed, abundant confidence - passed them by this week.

Philly special?

How high can these Phillies fly?

They'll definitely be tested in a best-of-seven series, lessening the impact of aces Wheeler and Aaron Nola and forcing arms like Ranger Suarez and Bailey Falter to the forefront.

Yet their lineup is gelling as it hasn't all year. An ad hoc bullpen has beautifully established both roles and flexibility, with Zach Eflin, Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez primed and executing at a high level.

The Dodgers and Padres will pose a cross-country test. The Astros would be a daunting World Series foe. But the club's first championship since 2008 is very much within reach.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phillies eliminate Braves with 8-3 win, advance to NLCS

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin