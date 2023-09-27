Phillies clinch wild-card berth with walk-off win over Pirates

Brandon Marsh broke up a no-hitter with a sixth-inning home run to get the scoring started Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Philadelphia Phillies are playoff bound.

They entered Tuesday a win away from clinching a wild-card spot and got one in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 extra-innings victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Johan Rojas knocked in Cristian Pache from second base with a walk-off single in the 10th inning to secure the win.

The Phillies were in position to win the game in regulation after taking a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning.

Center fielder Brandon Marsh broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a solo home run in the sixth of off Pirates starter Mitch Keller. The shot to center field broke up a no-hitter.

Bryce Harper then scored Kyle Schwarber on a sacrifice fly that gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead. But the Pirates rallied to tie the game with a pair of home runs. Bryan Reynolds hit a solo home run off of starter Aaron Nola in the seventh inning. Then catcher Henry Davis hit another off of closer Craig Kimbrel in the eighth, setting the game up for the extra-innings dramatics.

The Phillies have a chance to clinch the No. 4 seed and the top wild-card spot thanks to their 88-69 record. The NL East title has been out of reach since the Atlanta Braves claimed it on Sept. 13.

The postseason berth is a second straight for the Phillies after they made a surprise run to the World Series last year as a wild-card team. The lost to the Houston Astros, 4-2 in the World Series.

That playoff berth was the franchise's first since 2011, which capped a run of five straight trips to the postseason that included a World Series victory in 2008.