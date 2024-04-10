Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit by Zack Wheeler wild pitch, leaves game

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was hit in the throat area by a Zack Wheeler wild pitch in the seventh inning against St. Louis on Tuesday night, and the three-time All-Star was removed from the game.

Wheeler was pitching to Brendan Donovan when he bounced and 0-1 curveball, catching Realmuto in the area of his throat and knocking off his mask.

Philadelphia medical staff examined Realmuto before the 33-year-old walked off the field under his own power.

Realmuto has started at catcher in nine of Philadelphia's first 11 games this season and led major league catchers in games caught in each of the last two seasons with 133.

