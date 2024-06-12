Phillies bring road win streak into matchup with the Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies (46-20, first in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (33-34, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (3-3, 2.71 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (3-4, 3.40 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -119, Red Sox +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Boston Red Sox looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Boston has a 33-34 record overall and a 14-19 record at home. The Red Sox have a 25-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 19-10 record in road games and a 46-20 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has a .278 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 12 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs. David Hamilton is 13-for-36 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .290 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 12-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Phillies: 8-2, .241 batting average, 1.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (knee), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press