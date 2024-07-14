Phillies and Athletics square off in series rubber match

Oakland Athletics (36-61, fifth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-33, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (3-4, 5.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Phillies: Orion Kerkering (2-1, 1.30 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -259, Athletics +213; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 37-15 record at home and a 62-33 record overall. The Phillies have hit 117 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Oakland has gone 14-36 in road games and 36-61 overall. The Athletics are 19-41 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 21 home runs while slugging .583. Trea Turner is 15-for-41 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 18 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs while hitting .287 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 8-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Athletics: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: day-to-day (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press