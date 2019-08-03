Phillies are filing a lawsuit for Phanatic to remain mascot

The Phillies are suing to keep the Phanatic as their mascot. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Think of attending a Philadelphia Phillies game, and one of the first sights that come to mind is the mascot, the Phanatic.

There is a chance that could no longer be the case, but it won’t be for lack of effort by the Phillies. The team filed a lawsuit against the design and marketing company Harrison/Erickson — which created and designed the mascot — for trying to renege on an agreement signed in 1984 to let the Phillies use the mascot “forever.”

The lawsuit, acquired by the Philadelphia Inquirer, claims that the team has been threatened with an injunction by the company unless the Phillies come to the table and renegotiate terms of the deal to pay them “millions of dollars” before June of next year.

The designers claim they created the mascot and would like for it to be a “free agent.”

According to the lawsuit, the Phillies paid $215,000 for rights to the mascot in 1984.

The Phanatic made its debut in 1978 and over the last 40 years, it has become one of the more popular mascots in sports, with its recognizable green fur and large waistline. Its antics have been well-documented over the years, both on and off the field. It rides around on carts, messes with opponents and has become a staple in Philadelphia:

Only the Phillie Phanatic can make Jury Duty in Philly fun, lol smh pic.twitter.com/G8AnpQPT5M — Kenny (@KayDee215) October 17, 2016

“Over the last 41 years, the Club has devoted millions of dollars to developing and promoting the Phanatic,” part of the lawsuit reads. “Without the Club’s contributions, the Phanatic would not have been a character at all.”

