Philips spotlights integrated, data-driven cardiology solutions at ESC 2022

·6 min read
August 26, 2022

Philips AI-powered interventional and diagnostic smart systems and at-home solutions connect care across the cardiology care pathway to enhance diagnostic confidence, drive greater efficiency, and improve patient outcomes

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Barcelona, Spain – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest integrated cardiology solutions at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress (August 26-29, Barcelona, Spain). The company’s newest innovations in cardiology help provide enhanced clinical insights, strengthen clinical confidence, drive efficiency in critical care and improve cardiac care experiences from diagnosis and treatment to home care.

The demands on cardiology departments have never been higher, driving clinicians to balance the delivery of high-quality care for a growing volume of complex patients with pressures to improve departmental efficiency. The Future Health Index 2022 global report commissioned by Philips shows cardiology leaders not only see technology infrastructure improvements as key to managing and monitoring patients over extended periods of time in out-of-hospital settings, but also key to better diagnosing and treating the rising demand of new patients. 

“As health systems navigate increased demand for cardiology services and complexity of patients, they face an ongoing challenge to provide quality patient care while adjusting to an increased focus on outcomes, efficiency, and costs,” said Dr. Alexandra Goncalves, Chief Medical Officer, Precision Diagnosis at Philips. “With our innovation in cardiology, Philips is uniquely positioned to deliver definitive diagnostics and enable personalized patient management to help improve cardiac care with greater efficiency, enhanced clinical insights and better experiences for patients and staff.”

Powerful ecosystem for cardiovascular care
Philips software-defined systems deliver data-driven insights, supported by AI, to provide the right care at the right time to help better manage even the most complex cardiology cases. Smart integrated end-to-end technology streamlines communication between devices and systems to help identify and address clinical as well as operational improvements, strengthen clinical confidence, build workflow efficiency, optimize resources and help lower the cost of care. Visitors to the Philips booth at ESC will see how the company is transforming cardiac care delivery into a connected future by integrating imaging, devices, software, informatics and services including:

  • Precision diagnosis for cardiology – Clinically smart diagnostic solutions, streamlined workflows and actionable insights for data-driven cardiac care identify clear pathways for the most complex patient journeys. Advanced visualization solutions include Philips vendor-neutral, multi-modality image and information management workspace  – IntelliSpace Cardiovascular – and its new echocardiography viewing, analysis and reporting workspace (Ultrasound Workspace), a scalable solution making its debut in the European market at ESC, that when combined with Philips Ultrasound System (EPIQ CVx), leverages AI across a wide range of applications to provide advanced quantification and standardization with consistent on and off-cart applications. Together, these echocardiology workflow solutions help improve diagnostic confidence, enhance outcomes and operational effectiveness. Philips has also expanded access to hemodynamics at point of care for real-time blood flow assessment on its Lumify Handheld Ultrasound. In addition, Philips will spotlight its award-winning Spectral CT 7500 for exceptional cardiac imaging for a full cardiac assessment to help improve cardiac treatment pathways, and its cardiac MR portfolio of solutions including the helium-free MR 5300, Smart Workflow and AI-powered SmartSpeed, also debuting in Europe at ESC.
     

  • Minimally-invasive treatment – Philips solutions for image-guided minimally invasive therapy help physicians to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care for every cardiac patient in real time. Built on Philips Image-Guided Therapy System – Azurion – the company’s next generation image-guided therapy platform, these solutions uniquely integrate best in class imaging systems and software, with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices to support exceptional treatment for the most complex procedures. At ESC, Philips will demonstrate how its innovative EchoNavigator software enables users of its EPIQ CVxi interventional cardiology ultrasound system to automatically fuse real-time 3D TEE (transesophageal echocardiography) with cardiac fluoroscopy X-ray imaging to monitor and assist catheter-based cardiac operations. Also featured is Coronary Suite, a fully integrated system for confident decision-making to help improve cardiac cath lab performance during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, and hemodynamic workflow for continuous monitoring, seamless data flow and continuity for cath lab patients.

  • Ambulatory monitoring & diagnostics – Philips’ portfolio of remote cardiac care solutions includes near real-time patient monitoring, telehealth, emergency and therapeutic care, and cardiac ambulatory diagnostics and monitoring solutions to provide confident care across post-acute settings for chronic disease and readmission management. Solutions, which help to enable smooth transitions from the hospital to the home, include the Philips Extended Holter – ePatch for up to 14 days of continuous, high-quality ECG recording for reliable diagnosis [1], with robust data analysis provided by cloud-based, AI-enabled Philips Cardiologs software. A recent Cardiologs study demonstrated how AI may soon predict occurrence of atrial fibrillation. Also featured at ESC is Philips Questionnaire Manager, a cloud-based SaaS solution to better manage patient reported outcomes, and Philips Care Engagement Manager, helping empower clinicians to provide the right care at the right time, in the right place, while also engaging cardiac patients to take a more active role in their at-home recovery.

Philips’ hosted cardiac ultrasound symposium session at ESC 2022
As cardiology leaders look ahead to what’s next in diagnosing and treating heart failure, Philips will host a Cardiac Ultrasound Satellite Symposium session at ESC – Echo in heart failure, what can we do better now?  – Friday, August 26 at 3:30pm CET, and streamed live for those who are not attending ESC in person. The session will feature international thought leaders across the Netherlands, Italy and Spain who will share their insights on horizons in structural heart disease, the reality of using 3D for routine heart failure patients, and clinical experience with the fusion revolution. Visit Philips at ESC for more information.

Visit Philips Cardiology to learn how the company’s integrated systems, devices, informatics, software and services help deliver quick, confident diagnosis and effective treatment to improve outcomes for cardiovascular disease patients. Join Philips at ESC (Hall 3, Booth #K155) to hear how its data-driven, AI-powered smart systems and solutions help strengthen clinical confidence, streamline cardiac imaging workflows and improve the cardiac care experience for patients and staff.

[1] Patient will need to replace patch on day 5 of wear, or sooner as required.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

