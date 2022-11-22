Philippines to send diplomatic note to Beijing on South China Sea incident

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Tuesday the country will issue a diplomatic note to Beijing following an incident in the South China Sea involving a floating rocket piece.

"We have to ask the Chinese why their account is so different, much more benign, than the word 'forcibly' in the initial report of the Philippine navy," Marcos told reporters.

China denied on Monday that one of its coastguard ships used force to retrieve a piece of a rocket that was being towed by a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea.

