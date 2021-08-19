Philippines says swine fever cases waning, sees pork surplus by 2023

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' agriculture ministry said on Thursday active cases of African swine fever were declining and confined to less than 1% of the nearly 3,000 villages that recorded outbreaks since the first cases were detected in 2019.

The fall in infections and an ongoing government-funded hog repopulation programme had put the Southeast Asian country on track to be able to produce a domestic meat surplus starting in 2023, the ministry said.

The Philippines, the world's seventh-biggest pork importer before local demand was hammered by the pandemic, has been hit hard by such outbreaks and forced to ramp up pork importation https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/philippines-revises-pork-importation-plan-to-protect-local-hog-industry-2021-05-05 to address an acute domestic shortage and temper food inflation.

"(Active cases are) waning and confined now to just 22 villages," ministry spokesman Noel Reyes told a media briefing.

The number of positive samples in August was the lowest over the last 12 months, government data showed.

The government has launched a 29.6 billion pesos ($586 million) programme to boost local pork production focusing on pig repopulation, extending financial assistance to hog raisers, and strengthening biosecurity to control the spread of the virus.

