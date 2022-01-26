Philippines Retail Banking Customer Experience Management Report 2021 Featuring Philippine National Bank (PNB), BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Metrobank, Union Bank, Landbank
Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Retail Banking Customer Experience Management Study 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research focuses on the critical factors that influence customer behavior throughout the three stages of their retail decision-making journey: pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase.
At each stage, the study evaluates the key parameters that contribute to customers' decision to purchase from and transact with a retail bank and their preferred channels or touchpoints.
This study adopts the proprietary Customer Experience Index methodology and the widely used Net Promoter Score metric to understand the dynamics between customers and retail banks in the Philippines.
Customer Experience Management study in the retail banking sector explores customer experience among banking providers in the Philippines, mainly the Philippine National Bank (PNB), BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Metrobank, Union Bank, and Landbank.
Customer experience is the accumulation of a customer's experiences throughout his/her journey with a supplier across functions, products, services, and touchpoints. The Philippines continues to capitalize on the growing number of retail bank users in Southeast Asia as many individuals rely on banking services and products for personal and business uses.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
Research Approach
Research Approach - Step-by-step Overview
Overview of Research Process
Sampling Methodology
Data Collection Quality Process
Sample Distribution - Primary Retail Banks
Sample Demographics - Respondents' Age and Gender
Sample Demographics - Main Products/Services Purchased
Customer Experience Index
2. Executive Summary
Customer Experience Management in the Philippines Retail Banking Sector in 2021 - Overview
Customer Experience - Definition
Factors in Choosing Primary Retail Bank
Factors in Discontinuing Service with Primary Bank
Preferred Channel in Consumer Decision-Making in the Retail Banking Sector
Degree of Channel Integration
Products/Services Recommendations by Primary Bank
Overall CEI Score by Channel/Touchpoint
CEI Score by Primary Bank - Overall Experience
Net Promoter Score
Customer Loyalty Rewards
3. CEM Study - Philippines Retail Banking Sector 2021
Service Discontinuation
Service Discontinuation Rate among Primary Banks
Most Used Channels for Banking Products/Services
Preferred Channels for Banking Products/Services
Customer Priority Experience Matrix
Customer Frequency Experience Matrix
Degree of Channel Integration
Prioritizing Superior Customer Experience and Living up to Sales Promises
Customer Loyalty Rewards
Proactive Behavior of Banks
Customer Experience by Channel/Touchpoint
4. Understanding Behavior across the Life Cycle - Pre-purchase, Purchase, Post-purchase
Factors for Choosing Primary Retail Ban
Products/Services Recommendations by Primary Bank
Channels Used in the Pre-purchase Stage
Channels Used for Pre-purchase Inquiries
Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Pre-purchase Stage
Customer Experience Evaluation in the Pre-purchase Stage by Channel
Channels Used in the Purchase Stage
Preferred Channels in the Purchase Stage
Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Purchase Stage
Degree of Satisfaction - Online Platform
Degree of Satisfaction - Branch
Degree of Satisfaction - Mobile Application and Call Center
Degree of Satisfaction - Sales Agent and ATM
Degree of Satisfaction - Real-time Messaging and Chatbot
Channels Used in the Post-purchase Stage
Revisited Channels for Post-purchase Inquiries
Channels Used for Post-purchase Inquiries
Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Post-purchase Stage
Customer Experience Evaluation in the Post-purchase Stage by Channel
5. CEI Analysis
Customer Satisfaction, Loyalty, and Recommendation
Overall CEI Score by Channel/Touchpoint
CEI Score by Primary Bank - Overall Experience
CEI Score for Branch
CEI Score for Online Platform
CEI Score for Contact Center
CEI Score for Mobile Application
CEI Score for Self-service Channels
Net Promoter Score
6. Customer Experience Solutions
Customer Experience - Definition
Integrating Process, People, and Infrastructure
Customer Experience Maturity Model
A 5-step Strategic Approach
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
Philippine National Bank (PNB)
BDO Unibank
Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
Metrobank
Union Bank
Landbank
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b2yz0
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900