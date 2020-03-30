Philippines reports seven coronavirus deaths, 128 more infections

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 128 more infections.

Total deaths have risen to 78 and infections to 1,546, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference. With the arrival of thousands of testing kits and the start of operations of more laboratories, authorities are able to detect more infections, she added.





