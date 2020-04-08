Philippines reports five new deaths, 106 more coronavirus cases
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry said on Wednesday the coronavirus outbreak has killed five more people, with 106 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have risen to 182 while infections have increased to 3,870. Twelve patients recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 96, it added.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Catherine Evans)
